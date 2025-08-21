Mumbai: Massive Traffic Jam From Bandra To Goregaon On Western Express Highway As Potholes Emerge After 3 Days Of Intense Rain

Mumbai: The city has been lashed by three consecutive days of heavy rain, leaving residents grappling with waterlogged streets, endless traffic snarls and deteriorating road conditions. On Thursday evening, the Western Express Highway (WEH) witnessed massive traffic chaos, particularly on the Vakola bridge stretch between Bandra and Goregaon, where vehicles came to a complete standstill for hours.

Commuters described the situation as nightmarish, with cars and two-wheelers inching forward at a snail’s pace, while public buses struggled to stay on schedule. The persistent downpour has turned already battered roads into obstacle courses, with large potholes causing damage to vehicles and adding to the misery of daily travellers. Many motorists were seen stranded with broken-down cars, further worsening the gridlock.

The impact has been felt beyond the highway. Internal roads in Santacruz, Khar, Andheri and suburbs like Malad and Goregaon reported severe waterlogging, forcing residents to wade through knee-deep water. Local trains, Mumbai’s lifeline, also faced intermittent delays due to flooding on tracks, compounding commuter woes.

Residents have voiced frustration at the civic authorities’ lack of preparedness, pointing out that similar problems recur each monsoon despite repeated assurances of road repairs and improved drainage systems. “How many times @MTPHereToHelp have updated that this road has developed potholes which are causing traffic issues. But @mybmc is sleeping over it.@CMOMaharashtra when we will get potholes free roads???,” reacted a X user .

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more rainfall over the weekend, citizens fear further disruption to daily life. For now, Mumbai’s resilience is once again being tested, as its people navigate potholes, prolonged commutes and flooded neighbourhoods in a city that never stops moving — except when the rains decide otherwise.