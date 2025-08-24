 Maharashtra: Alibaug Farmers Asked To Submit Consent Agreements For Industrial Road Land Acquisition By August 29
Farmers whose land is being acquired for the Dherand-Shahapur and extended Dherand-Shahapur industrial area access road project in Alibaug taluka have been asked to submit their consent agreements by August 29. The notice was issued by Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Alibaug, Mukesh Chavan.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 12:29 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Alibaug Farmers Asked To Submit Consent Agreements For Industrial Road Land Acquisition By August 29 | File Pic

Under the Maharashtra Industrial Development Act, 1961, a total of 8.55 hectares in Shahabaz village is being acquired for the project. Compensation distribution has already begun, and while several landholders have submitted their consent agreements, others are yet to do so.

article-image

An empowered committee had, on July 7, 2025, approved compensation at Rs 96,69,554 per acre, equivalent to Rs 2,41,73,886 per hectare. Farmers who have already signed consent agreements have received their compensation via RTGS/NEFT transfer directly into their bank accounts.

Though the earlier deadline has lapsed, authorities clarified that landholders who accept the approved compensation rate may still submit their consent agreements in person at the Alibaug SDO’s office during working hours (excluding government holidays) until August 29.

SDO Mukesh Chavan has appealed to all affected landowners to complete the process within the stipulated time.

