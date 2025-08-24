 Ganeshostav 2025: Navi Mumbai Transport Authorities Appeal To Citizens To Report Private Bus & Rickshaw Fare Violations
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGaneshostav 2025: Navi Mumbai Transport Authorities Appeal To Citizens To Report Private Bus & Rickshaw Fare Violations

Ganeshostav 2025: Navi Mumbai Transport Authorities Appeal To Citizens To Report Private Bus & Rickshaw Fare Violations

With Ganeshotsav approaching, the district transport authorities have appealed to citizens to report instances of overcharging by private contract passenger buses and rickshaws. Complaints, along with vehicle number and travel details, can be submitted via email to rto.46-mh@mah.gov.in or through WhatsApp on 900467014, Sub-Regional Transport Officer (Panvel) Haribhau Jejurkar said.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 12:24 AM IST
article-image
Ganeshostav 2025: Navi Mumbai Transport Authorities Appeal To Citizens To Report Private Bus & Rickshaw Fare Violations | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: With Ganeshotsav approaching, the district transport authorities have appealed to citizens to report instances of overcharging by private contract passenger buses and rickshaws. Complaints, along with vehicle number and travel details, can be submitted via email to rto.46-mh@mah.gov.in or through WhatsApp on 900467014, Sub-Regional Transport Officer (Panvel) Haribhau Jejurkar said.

Officials have warned that private bus operators must strictly adhere to government-approved fare rates and avoid carrying passengers beyond seating capacity. Any violations will invite strict action. Passengers have also been urged to file written complaints with supporting evidence, including photographs, against operators charging excess fares.

Read Also
MHADA Konkan Board Lottery Sees Over 1 Lakh Applicants For 5,285 Homes
article-image

To curb arbitrary fare collection by autorickshaws, the Regional Transport Authority has displayed the official fare chart—covering both meter-based rides and shared rickshaw services—at various rickshaw stands across the district.

As per a government resolution dated April 27, 2018, the maximum fare for private contract carriage vehicles has been capped at no more than 50% above the per-km rates applicable to Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses in the respective category.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Deaf Associations Oppose SC PIL Seeking Compulsory ASL In Schools, Demand Protection Of Indian Sign Language
Mumbai News: Deaf Associations Oppose SC PIL Seeking Compulsory ASL In Schools, Demand Protection Of Indian Sign Language
Punjab News: Akali MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal Urges EAM S Jaishankar To Intervene As US Freezes Work Visas Of Punjabi Truck Drivers
Punjab News: Akali MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal Urges EAM S Jaishankar To Intervene As US Freezes Work Visas Of Punjabi Truck Drivers
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old Police Inspector Loses ₹2.99 Lakh After Downloading Fake ‘RTO Chalan’ APK; Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old Police Inspector Loses ₹2.99 Lakh After Downloading Fake ‘RTO Chalan’ APK; Case Registered
Mumbai News: BMC Warns Against Crowding On 12 Unsafe Bridges During Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues Strict Restrictions
Mumbai News: BMC Warns Against Crowding On 12 Unsafe Bridges During Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues Strict Restrictions

The transport department has appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate in ensuring that festive travel remains affordable and safe.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Deaf Associations Oppose SC PIL Seeking Compulsory ASL In Schools, Demand Protection Of...

Mumbai News: Deaf Associations Oppose SC PIL Seeking Compulsory ASL In Schools, Demand Protection Of...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old Police Inspector Loses ₹2.99 Lakh After Downloading Fake ‘RTO...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old Police Inspector Loses ₹2.99 Lakh After Downloading Fake ‘RTO...

Mumbai News: BMC Warns Against Crowding On 12 Unsafe Bridges During Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues Strict...

Mumbai News: BMC Warns Against Crowding On 12 Unsafe Bridges During Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues Strict...

Maharashtra Govt To Soon Register Women's Cooperatives Societies, Award Contracts To Boost Trade &...

Maharashtra Govt To Soon Register Women's Cooperatives Societies, Award Contracts To Boost Trade &...

Maharashtra: Alibaug Farmers Asked To Submit Consent Agreements For Industrial Road Land Acquisition...

Maharashtra: Alibaug Farmers Asked To Submit Consent Agreements For Industrial Road Land Acquisition...