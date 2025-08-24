Ganeshostav 2025: Navi Mumbai Transport Authorities Appeal To Citizens To Report Private Bus & Rickshaw Fare Violations | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: With Ganeshotsav approaching, the district transport authorities have appealed to citizens to report instances of overcharging by private contract passenger buses and rickshaws. Complaints, along with vehicle number and travel details, can be submitted via email to rto.46-mh@mah.gov.in or through WhatsApp on 900467014, Sub-Regional Transport Officer (Panvel) Haribhau Jejurkar said.

Officials have warned that private bus operators must strictly adhere to government-approved fare rates and avoid carrying passengers beyond seating capacity. Any violations will invite strict action. Passengers have also been urged to file written complaints with supporting evidence, including photographs, against operators charging excess fares.

To curb arbitrary fare collection by autorickshaws, the Regional Transport Authority has displayed the official fare chart—covering both meter-based rides and shared rickshaw services—at various rickshaw stands across the district.

As per a government resolution dated April 27, 2018, the maximum fare for private contract carriage vehicles has been capped at no more than 50% above the per-km rates applicable to Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses in the respective category.

The transport department has appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate in ensuring that festive travel remains affordable and safe.