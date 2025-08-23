MHADA Konkan Board Lottery Sees Over 1 Lakh Applicants For 5,285 Homes

MHADA | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Konkan Board lottery has crossed one lakh applicants number on Saturday August 23rd. For the allotment of 5,285 houses, more than 1,14,283 applicants have already completed the online registration process. Out of these, over 80,000 applicants have deposited the mandatory earnest money, confirming their claim in the draw.

About The Online Registration Process

The online registration process for the Konkan Board lottery began on 15th July. Homes in Thane, Dombivli, Kalyan, Titwala, Navi Mumbai, Mira Road, and other areas are included in the scheme. Applicants can register online until 28th August to participate in the race to own a home.

In MHADA’s history, the 2021 Konkan Board lottery received the highest number of applications — 2,46,650 for 8,984 houses across Thane, Kalyan, Mira Road, Navi Mumbai, and Sindhudurg.

Compared to that, the current lottery offers 3,699 fewer homes (5,285 in total). However, officials anticipate the 2025 Konkan Board lottery may break previous records.

This is the second Konkan Board lottery of 2025. Earlier, in February, the board had announced a lottery for 2,147 homes, which drew 24,911 applications. The latest draw has already attracted more than twice the applications compared to the February round. Many applicants who missed out in the earlier lottery are trying their luck again this time.

Since MHADA homes are priced 30–40% lower than the market rate . And as property prices in Mumbai and MMR are higher, many cannot afford to buy homes in the city. This is why MHADA lotteries are eagerly awaited. The Konkan Board’s lottery also includes houses from private builder projects, and the affordable pricing is drawing lakhs of applications.