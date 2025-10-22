 Mumbai Weather Update: Sunny Skies Return To City After Overnight Showers, AQI Remains Poor At 149; BKC, Malad Report Unhealthy Air
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city and its suburbs are likely to experience mostly sunny conditions through the day, with a possibility of light rain or thundershowers by evening or night. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35°C, while the minimum will remain close to 25°C.

Prathamesh Kharade
Mumbai Weather | File

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to clear skies and bright sunshine on Wednesday, bringing a brief respite after overnight showers amid the Diwali festivities. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city and its suburbs are likely to experience mostly sunny conditions through the day, with a possibility of light rain or thundershowers by evening or night. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35°C, while the minimum will remain close to 25°C, indicating warm and slightly humid conditions.

Yellow Alert In Konkan & Marathwada

Citizens may get some relief from the persistent heat and humidity in the coming days as parts of Maharashtra brace for scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, according to IMD.

A Yellow Alert has been issued for several regions, including Marathwada, Vidarbha and the Konkan belt, warning of thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rain, and gusty winds over the next two days. The IMD attributed the weather shift to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, which is influencing atmospheric conditions across western India.

AQI Remains Poor

Despite the return of sunshine, air quality remained a major concern for Mumbaikars. According to real-time data from AQI.in, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 149 on Wednesday morning, placing it in the poor category. This continues the downward trend in air quality that the city has witnessed over the past week, likely aggravated by Diwali-related pollution and stagnant wind conditions.

Among the city’s monitoring stations, BKC recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 170, followed by CSMIA (163), Malad West (161), Wadala Truck Terminal (160), and Deonar (156). These areas reported visible smog and reduced visibility during early morning hours.

In contrast, a few pockets recorded slightly better air conditions. Thakur Village topped the relatively cleaner areas with an AQI of 117, while Vile Parle West (119), Borivali East (127), Juhu (127), and Colaba (137) reported moderate to poor levels of pollution.

As per AQI.in’s scale, air quality between 0–50 is considered good, 51–100 moderate, 101–150 poor, 151–200 unhealthy and anything above 200 severe to hazardous.

