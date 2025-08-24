Mumbai News: BMC Warns Against Crowding On 12 Unsafe Bridges During Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues Strict Restrictions

BMC issues fresh advisory warning devotees to avoid crowding on 12 unsafe bridges during Ganeshotsav | File Photo

Mumbai: For the sixth year in a row, the BMC has warned against crowding on 12 structurally unsafe bridges during Ganeshotsav processions and immersions.

Ganeshotsav Preparations Underway

Mostly located over railway lines, these bridges are vulnerable to heavy loads. The use of loudspeakers or any form of dancing are strictly prohibited on these bridges.

The city is gearing up for a 10-day Ganeshotsav to celebrated between August 27 to September 6. As per the bridge department the Curry Road Station Bridge, Bridge on Sane Guruji Marg (Arthur Road) Chinchpokli railway station Bridge, P.S. Mandlik bridge at Byculla - must not bear a total load exceeding 16 tonnes at any time. (including devotees, pedestrians, and vehicles).

Strict Prohibitions Issued

Despite these bridges being declared unsafe and crowd restrictions imposed as far back as 2019, there has been no improvement. The BMC’s advisory strictly prohibits the use of loudspeakers, dancing, or singing on these bridges.

Devotees are urged to enjoy the festivities only after safely crossing them. A senior civic official stated that while the bridges are not in complete disrepair, citizens are being advised to avoid gathering on them as a precaution.

"Police will be deployed during processions to ensure safety," he added. After the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) handed over these bridges to the BMC, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute was commissioned to inspect them.

Repairs in Phases

Based on their recommendation for major and minor repairs, tenders have been issued for the necessary maintenance work. However, civic authorities clarified that repairs on the unsafe bridges are being carried out in phases.

List of unsafe bridges... Rail over Bridge (ROB) On Central Railway : Ghatkopar, Curry Road, Arthur Road, Chinchpokli, Byculla. Sandhurst Road (between Grant Road and Churni Road)

On Western Railway... Marine Lines, French Bridge (between Grant Road and Charney Road), Kennedy Bridge (between Grant Road and Churni Road), Falkland (between Grant Road and Mumbai Central), Mahalakshmi Station, Prabhadevi-Carol and Lokmanya Tilak Railway Over Bridge at Dadar.