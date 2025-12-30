'Nava Saal Guru De Naal': Navi Mumbai Gurdwaras To Host 3-Day New Year Gurbani Kirtan Samagam

Navi Mumbai Gurdwaras To Host 3-Day New Year Gurbani Kirtan Samagam | Representational Image

The Supreme Council Navi Mumbai Gurdwaras, in association with Dasmesh Charitable Trust, will organise the annual Nava Saal Guru De Naal Gurbani Kirtan Samagam from December 30, 2025 to January 1, 2026, continuing a tradition that began in 2009 with the aim of providing a spiritually enriching alternative to conventional New Year celebrations.

The programme is being hosted under the aegis of the Supreme Council Navi Mumbai Gurdwaras.

The three-day evening programme, to be held between 8 pm and 10 pm, has consistently drawn large participation from the Sikh community as well as people from other communities across Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Thane and surrounding areas.

"The initiative was conceived to guide youth away from club-centric New Year celebrations and instead encourage them to begin the year with Gurbani, reflection and community bonding," said a representative

The Samagam is supported by the Sadh Sangat, managing committees of various organisations, Sewak Jathas, Trusts, Singh Sabhas and Gurdwaras, and is known for its professionally curated presentations. Using the latest technology, the organisers showcase significant chapters of Sikh heritage through life-size visuals, making the spiritual experience engaging and accessible, especially for younger audiences.

Over the years, the celebration has been closely aligned with major historic milestones in Sikh history. Past editions commemorated landmark occasions such as the 350th Birth Anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Sahib Ji, attracting an even wider participation of devotees and followers of the universal Sikh faith.

This year’s Samagam will be held at Ganpat Seth Tandel Ground, Karave Village, a venue chosen for its convenient access from Seawoods Railway Station (Grand Central Mall) and Palm Beach Road, along with ample parking facilities.

Extending an open invitation, the organisers have appealed to citizens to attend the programme on any of the three days along with their families and begin the New Year by seeking the blessings of the Almighty. “The presence of community members adds to the spiritual fervour of the event,” the organisers said.

Meher Singh Randhawa, General Secretary, said the Samagam continues to uphold its founding vision of spirituality, inclusiveness and youth engagement.

