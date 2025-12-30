 'Nava Saal Guru De Naal': Navi Mumbai Gurdwaras To Host 3-Day New Year Gurbani Kirtan Samagam
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Nava Saal Guru De Naal': Navi Mumbai Gurdwaras To Host 3-Day New Year Gurbani Kirtan Samagam

'Nava Saal Guru De Naal': Navi Mumbai Gurdwaras To Host 3-Day New Year Gurbani Kirtan Samagam

The three-day evening programme, to be held between 8 pm and 10 pm, has consistently drawn large participation from the Sikh community as well as people from other communities across Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Thane and surrounding areas.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Gurdwaras To Host 3-Day New Year Gurbani Kirtan Samagam | Representational Image

The Supreme Council Navi Mumbai Gurdwaras, in association with Dasmesh Charitable Trust, will organise the annual Nava Saal Guru De Naal Gurbani Kirtan Samagam from December 30, 2025 to January 1, 2026, continuing a tradition that began in 2009 with the aim of providing a spiritually enriching alternative to conventional New Year celebrations.

The programme is being hosted under the aegis of the Supreme Council Navi Mumbai Gurdwaras.

The three-day evening programme, to be held between 8 pm and 10 pm, has consistently drawn large participation from the Sikh community as well as people from other communities across Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Thane and surrounding areas.

"The initiative was conceived to guide youth away from club-centric New Year celebrations and instead encourage them to begin the year with Gurbani, reflection and community bonding," said a representative

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Drug Bust: Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹2.37 Crore From Bangkok Passengers At CSMIA, 2 Arrested
Mumbai Drug Bust: Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹2.37 Crore From Bangkok Passengers At CSMIA, 2 Arrested
Hosting A NYE 2026 House Party? Here's Your Guide: From Food, Booze To Activities, Throw The Best Bash
Hosting A NYE 2026 House Party? Here's Your Guide: From Food, Booze To Activities, Throw The Best Bash
Ikkis Review: Arun Khetarpal's Brother Gets Emotional After Watching Movie; Praises Agastya Nanda 'Well Done' - Watch Video
Ikkis Review: Arun Khetarpal's Brother Gets Emotional After Watching Movie; Praises Agastya Nanda 'Well Done' - Watch Video
NMMC Elections 2026: Voters To Cast Multiple Votes Under New Ward Panel System
NMMC Elections 2026: Voters To Cast Multiple Votes Under New Ward Panel System
Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime: Class X Student Kidnapped After Instagram Trap, Rescued Within 24 Hours; 4...
article-image

The Samagam is supported by the Sadh Sangat, managing committees of various organisations, Sewak Jathas, Trusts, Singh Sabhas and Gurdwaras, and is known for its professionally curated presentations. Using the latest technology, the organisers showcase significant chapters of Sikh heritage through life-size visuals, making the spiritual experience engaging and accessible, especially for younger audiences.

Over the years, the celebration has been closely aligned with major historic milestones in Sikh history. Past editions commemorated landmark occasions such as the 350th Birth Anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Sahib Ji, attracting an even wider participation of devotees and followers of the universal Sikh faith.

This year’s Samagam will be held at Ganpat Seth Tandel Ground, Karave Village, a venue chosen for its convenient access from Seawoods Railway Station (Grand Central Mall) and Palm Beach Road, along with ample parking facilities.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Records First-ever Tunnel Breakthrough In Hetawane Water Scheme
article-image

Extending an open invitation, the organisers have appealed to citizens to attend the programme on any of the three days along with their families and begin the New Year by seeking the blessings of the Almighty. “The presence of community members adds to the spiritual fervour of the event,” the organisers said.

Meher Singh Randhawa, General Secretary, said the Samagam continues to uphold its founding vision of spirituality, inclusiveness and youth engagement.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Drug Bust: Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹2.37 Crore From Bangkok Passengers...

Mumbai Drug Bust: Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹2.37 Crore From Bangkok Passengers...

NMMC Elections 2026: Voters To Cast Multiple Votes Under New Ward Panel System

NMMC Elections 2026: Voters To Cast Multiple Votes Under New Ward Panel System

Mumbai Civic Health: Sion Hospital To Outsource Chapati Supply As BMC Receives Only 1 Bid

Mumbai Civic Health: Sion Hospital To Outsource Chapati Supply As BMC Receives Only 1 Bid

Panvel Municipal Elections See 29 Nominees, PWP Fields Highest Candidates

Panvel Municipal Elections See 29 Nominees, PWP Fields Highest Candidates

Dharavi Development Project: Salt Pan Lands Emerge As Key To Mumbai’s Urban Future And Housing...

Dharavi Development Project: Salt Pan Lands Emerge As Key To Mumbai’s Urban Future And Housing...