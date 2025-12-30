 Mumbai Metro One To Run Extended Train Services On New Year’s Eve | Check Last Train Timings From Ghatkopar & Versova
Mumbai Metro One will have extended services on New Year’s Eve, boosting late-night connectivity between Ghatkopar and Versova. The announcement, made while responding to a user query, confirmed trains will operate until 3:00 am. Metro One, which sees a huge influx of passengers, will provide a major boost to late-night connectivity on New Year's Eve, offering safe travel for Mumbaikars.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro One To Have Extended Train Services |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro One is set to run extended train services on New Year’s Eve. Since its inception, Metro One, which operates between Ghatkopar and Versova, has seen a high volume of passengers. With its extended timings on New Year's Eve, it will provide a major boost to late-night connectivity, offering safe and convenient travel for Mumbaikars.

The announcement regarding the extended hours was made on X while replying to a user who asked whether Mumbai Metro One would be running overnight trains, similar to Mumbai Metro Line 3. Replying to the user, the Mumbai Metro wrote, "We wish to inform you that our services are extended till 03.00 am for New Year's Eve. Accordingly, the last train will depart from Versova at 02:14 am towards Ghatkopar and at 02.40 am from Ghatkopar towards Versova."

A report by Mid-Day also stated that 28 additional train services will be operated, taking the total number of trips to 504, from the usual 476 trains.

Metro Line 3 To Run Overnight

Mumbai Metro Line 3 will operate throughout the night, offering a major boost to late-night connectivity and providing safe and convenient travel options for citizens and tourists celebrating the occasion. The special extended service on the corridor, popularly known as the Aqua Line, will commence after 10:30 pm on December 31 and continue till 5:55 am on January 1, 2026. Regular services will resume from 5:55 am.

Railways To Run Additional Trains

Apart from Metro trains, Central, Western and Harbour Line will also operate special train services on the night of December 31 to January 1.

Central Railway will run four night services on the Main and Harbour Lines, between CSMT-Kalyan, CSMT-Panvel. Western Railway will run eight special trains, four in each direction, between Churchgate-Virar.

