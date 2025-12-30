Mumbai Bus Tragedy: BEST Announces ₹2 Lakh Aid For Families Of Bhandup Accident Victims, Orders Inquiry

BEST announces compensation and orders a departmental inquiry after a fatal electric bus accident near Bhandup railway station in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 30: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of four persons who lost their lives in a bus accident in Mumbai’s Bhandup area. The incident, which occurred on December 29, also left several people injured.

Departmental Inquiry Ordered By BEST GM

BEST General Manager Sonia Sethi also ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident and directed senior officials to conduct a detailed probe through an internal committee. The committee has been asked to submit its report at the earliest.

Accident Occurred Near Bhandup Railway Station

The accident occurred near Bhandup railway station on Monday night when a wet-leased BEST electric bus rammed into pedestrians. Expressing condolences, the BEST administration said it remains committed to providing all necessary medical assistance and support to the injured.

“Expressing condolences to the victims of this unfortunate accident, the BEST Undertaking is committed to providing appropriate medical assistance and support to the injured, and conveying its condolences to the families of the deceased,” the undertaking said in an official statement.

Injured Receiving Treatment Under BEST Health Schemes

According to BEST officials, all injured persons are being provided treatment under the undertaking’s health initiatives, and necessary assistance will continue as per prevailing norms.

CM Announces Additional Ex-Gratia Assistance

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the legal heirs of the deceased.

Internal Committee To Probe Accident

“BEST General Manager Sonia Sethi has directed the Assistant General Manager (Operations and Engineering) to immediately probe the accident through an internal departmental committee and submit a detailed report,” an official said.

Driver Experience And Vehicle Condition Detailed

The driver involved in the accident has over 20 years of experience and is considered well-trained, officials added.

Preliminary information suggests that the bus was in roadworthy condition. Sources said the vehicle was driven to the police station after the incident and was not towed, indicating that it remained operational. There was most likely no mechanical fault, officials said.

Maintenance Records Show No Major Issues

Maintenance records further show that no complaints or fault reports were received from the driver in the five days preceding the accident. The bus had clocked around 3.61 lakh kilometres, and no major technical issues were reported since December 6. Only routine battery-related alerts were recorded, all of which were addressed.

Scheduled Maintenance Clarified By Officials

Officials clarified that battery enhancement and restoration work carried out on the vehicle was part of scheduled maintenance and did not involve any safety-related failures.

Driver And Conductor Identified

The bus was being driven by Santosh Ramesh Sawant (52), while Bhagwan Bhau Ghare (47) was deployed as the conductor. Both are BEST employees with over two decades of experience and have undergone formal training, including EV-specific operational training, officials said.

EV Training Mandatory For BEST Drivers

Sources said that BEST drivers undergo rigorous training, including mandatory certification for operating electric vehicles (EVs), and are authorised to drive only after completing the prescribed training programme.

