Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Full List Of Victims Of Tragedy That Killed 4, Injured 9 Others

Mumbai: Four people were killed and nine others injured after a BEST bus ran over pedestrians while reversing on Bhandup Station Road in suburban Mumbai on Monday night. The accident occurred around 10 pm, when the area near the railway station was crowded with office-goers returning home, leading to panic and chaos at the scene.

According to police and civic officials, the bus allegedly moved in reverse on the narrow and congested Station Road, hitting several people standing by the roadside. Emergency services rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. The bus driver was taken into custody, and an FIR is being registered. CCTV footage of the incident, recorded by a camera installed at a nearby clothing shop, has surfaced and is being examined as part of the investigation. A full list of all the victims has been confirmed by the authorities.

List Of Deceased

Hospital authorities confirmed the identities of the four deceased as:

1. Pranita Sandip Rasam (35, female) – declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital

2. Varsha Sawant (25, female) – declared dead at MT Agarwal Hospital

3. Mansi Meghshyam Gurav (49, female) – declared dead at MT Agarwal Hospital

4. Prashant Shinde (53, male) – brought dead to MT Agarwal Hospital

List Of Injured

Nine people sustained injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Their condition is reported to be stable.

MT Agarwal Hospital

Narayan Bhikaji Kamble (59, male)

Mangesh Mukund Dhukhande (45, male)

Jyoti Vishnu Shirke (55, female)

Sion Hospital

Sheetal Prakash Hadve (39, female) – minor injuries

Ramdas Shankar Rupe (59, male) – minor injuries

Fortis Hospital

Pratap Gopal Korpe (60, male)

Hira Mongi Hospital, Mulund (Private)

Ravindra Sevaram Ghadigaonkar (56, male)

Minaz Hospital, Bhandup (Private)

Dinesh Vinayak Sawant (49, male)

Purva Sandip Rasam (12, female)

One individual, Prashant Dattaram Lad (51), was discharged against medical advice from Rajawadi Hospital.

CM Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the incident as extremely unfortunate and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives. In a post on X, he said the state government would provide immediate monetary support to the legal heirs of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

