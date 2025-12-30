 Mumbai: Delivery Workers From Major E-Commerce Platforms To Protest Worsening Work Conditions On December 31
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Delivery Workers From Major E-Commerce Platforms To Protest Worsening Work Conditions On December 31

Mumbai: Delivery Workers From Major E-Commerce Platforms To Protest Worsening Work Conditions On December 31

On New Year's Eve, delivery workers from major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Zomato, Swiggy, and Flipkart plan a nationwide strike to protest low wages, unsafe work conditions, and stressful algorithm-driven targets. The strike, backed by gig worker unions, highlights the urgent need for fair pay, safer jobs, and social security in India’s rapidly growing gig economy.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 09:07 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Delivery Workers From Major E-Commerce Platforms To Protest Worsening Work Conditions On December 31 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: On New Year's Eve, food and shopping deliveries could be affected, given the nationwide strike planned on December 31 to highlight “worsening working conditions, low wages and stressful delivery models”. Associated with major e-commerce companies like Amazon, Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto Blinkit and Flipkart, delivery workers from metro cities as well as major tier-2 cities are expected to participate in the strike.

The protest has been announced by The Indian Federation of AppBased Transport Workers along with the state-level associations such as the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union. Workers have said that algorithm-driven targets and quick delivery models put their health and lives at risk as the process involves rushing their two-wheelers through heavy traffic and pollution.

They have demanded fair pay, safer work conditions and social security. Published by NITI Aayog in June 2022, 'India's Booming Gig and Platform Economy' is the only data source when it comes to gig workers. The report estimated the number of gig workers and platform workers pan-India at 7.7 million in 2020-21.

The figure is expected to rise to 23.5 million by 2029-30, as per the report. Whether the government can create a consolidated database of these gig workers, bifurcate them as per the sectors and platforms, and create steps to provide social and economic security have been lingering issues.

