 New Year's Eve 2025: Check What's Open, What's Closed In Mumbai
Mumbai is preparing for New Year’s Eve with extended hours across the city. Restaurants, bars, clubs, liquor shops, select malls, and public transport will operate late, including overnight metro services and special buses. Over 17,000 police personnel are deployed to manage crowds and ensure safety at major celebration spots.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Wander On

Mumbai: As Mumbai is set to ring in the New Year, many residents are making plans for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Whether it’s shopping, attending pubs or restaurants, or simply buying alcohol for a house party, here’s a handy guide to help you navigate Mumbai’s New Year’s Eve hours so you can plan accordingly.

What's Open, What's Closed On New Year's Eve?

Restaurants, Bars and Clubs

Most restaurants, bars, and clubs in Mumbai are set to remain open due to the big celebration of New Year's Eve. The excise-licensed have also granted restaurants, pubs, and restobars to operate till 5 am on New Year’s Eve. Moreover, if you are partying at home and are short of alcohol, liquor stores are set to operate until 1 am.

Shopping Malls and Markets

While speaking to Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel, the shopping mall is set to stay open until 12 am.

Regular Closing Times at Other Malls

However, malls such as R City Mall in Ghatkopar, Sky City Mall in Borivali, Inorbit Mall in Malad, and Oberoi Mall in Goregaon will follow their usual closing hours.

Public Transportation

As Ola and Uber services operate 24 hours, on New Year's Eve, the Mumbai Metro 3 will be operating overnight, with special extended service on the corridor that will commence after 10:30 pm on December 31 and continue till 5:55 am on January 1. Moreover, the Mumbai Metro One will also be operating with extended hours, with the last train departing from Versova at 02:14 am towards Ghatkopar and at 02.40 am from Ghatkopar towards Versova. In addition to this, BEST will be undertaking special buses on routes connecting popular beaches from 10 pm to 12:30 am. Heritage tour buses will operate in South Mumbai till the early hours. There will also be special trains running on the Western, Central and Harbour lines.

Mumbai temples

The Siddhivinayak temple at Dadar will open at 3.15 am on January 1 for an early morning darshan till 5.30 am. After mahapuja, naivedhya and aarti between 5.30 am and 6.00 am, the temple will remain open for darshan till noon.

Over 17,000 police personnel deployed

As a security arrangement, the Mumbai police have deployed more than 17,000 personnel as part of elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order. This comes as large gatherings are expected at prominent places in the city, including the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu and Versova beaches.

