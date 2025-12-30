Simple Housing Change Improves Snake Welfare And Anti-Venom Quality: Haffkine Institute Study

Haffkine Institute research shows that improved snake housing enhances welfare and leads to better-quality venom for anti-snake venom production | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 30: A scientific study conducted by the Haffkine Institute has revealed that a small change in snake housing can lead to significant improvements in their health, behaviour and overall welfare.

The research is not only important for the better care of venomous snakes but also plays a crucial role in producing high-quality venom needed for life-saving anti-snake venom (ASV).

Study Led By Senior Scientist Dr Mrinal Ghag Sawant

The study was led by senior scientist Dr Mrinal Ghag Sawant of the Haffkine Institute. Indian cobras and Russell’s vipers were housed on two different substrates: one group on aspen wood shavings and the other on conventional paper bedding.

The research was presented at the 13th International LASACON Conference 2025, where it won third prize in the oral presentation category.

Bedding Choice Key To Snake Welfare And Venom Quality

According to experts, the choice of bedding for snakes plays a vital role in regulating environmental humidity, temperature balance and natural behaviour. Improved welfare not only keeps snakes healthier but also makes their management safer. This has a direct impact on the quality and consistency of venom, which is essential for producing effective anti-snake venom.

Researchers note that stress-free snakes have better physiological functioning, resulting in higher-quality venom. ASV is a life-saving drug for thousands of snakebite victims every year in the country.

Aspen Wood Shavings Show Better Results Than Paper Bedding

The study found that snakes housed on aspen wood shavings showed better feeding efficiency and a higher willingness to accept prey. They also exhibited more complete and healthy skin shedding (ecdysis), along with significantly reduced aggression and stress levels.

In contrast, snakes kept on paper bedding showed reduced interest in feeding, incomplete shedding and more aggressive behaviour. Statistical analysis clearly demonstrated a strong correlation between the type of bedding and levels of stress and aggression in snakes.

Study May Improve National Snake Husbandry Standards

Experts believe this study could lead to improvements in snake husbandry standards across the country, stronger animal welfare regulations in venom research centres, enhanced safety for personnel handling snakes, and improved quality and consistency in anti-venom production—bringing about positive change across multiple critical areas.

