 Mumbai: Giant Python Found Inside Car Bonnet In Dadar, Rescued Safely by Snake Handler; Viral Video
Mumbai: Giant Python Found Inside Car Bonnet In Dadar, Rescued Safely by Snake Handler; Viral Video

Panic gripped residents of Mumbai after a giant python was discovered inside the bonnet of a parked car, a video of which has since gone viral on social media. Locals, shocked by the unusual sight, gathered around the vehicle as efforts were made to safely rescue the reptile.

Updated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
Mumbai: Giant Python Found Inside Car Bonnet In Dadar, Rescued Safely by Snake Handler; Viral Video

Mumbai, November 6: Panic gripped residents of Mumbai after a giant python was discovered inside the bonnet of a parked car, a video of which has since gone viral on social media. Locals, shocked by the unusual sight, gathered around the vehicle as efforts were made to safely rescue the reptile.

Fear and Chaos in the Area

The incident occurred when a massive snake was spotted coiled under the bonnet of a parked car. Within minutes, word spread through the area, drawing a large crowd of onlookers.

Rescue Operation Draws Huge Crowd

A local snake rescuer was called to the spot to handle the situation. With the assistance of two to three people, the left side of the car’s bonnet was carefully opened, revealing the python tightly wrapped around the engine. After several tense minutes, the rescuer managed to pull the snake out safely, to the relief of everyone present.

Snake Released Safely After Rescue

Once freed, the snake was placed in a bucket of water to help it cool down before being released into a safe natural habitat away from the residential area.

Similar Incident Reported Near Bandra Fort

A Rock Python was rescued near Bandra Fort on Tuesday night, November 4, after startling a group of locals out for an evening walk. The dramatic rescue, captured on video, has since gone viral across social media, drawing praise for the calm and humane handling of the reptile.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 9:15 pm when residents strolling near the fort noticed the large snake slithering across their path. Rather than panicking, the group immediately contacted local wildlife rescuer Khayden Serpis, who is well-known in the Bandra area for his swift response to urban wildlife sightings.

Serpis arrived within minutes and skillfully captured the python, ensuring no harm to either the reptile or the bystanders. The snake was later released into a designated green zone under the supervision of the Forest Department.

An Instagram post shared by Bandra Buzz read, “On Tuesday night (November 4th), a few Bandra locals taking a peaceful stroll near Bandra Fort got quite the surprise — a 6-foot Indian Rock Python slithering across their path around 9:15 pm! But instead of panicking, they did the right thing — they called Bandra boy Khayden Serpis, known for his quick wildlife rescues.”

