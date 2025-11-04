Navi Mumbai News: Foreign Corn Snake Found In Cargo From UK At Uran’s Nhava Sheva Port

Uran: In a rare incident, a foreign species of snake was discovered inside a cargo container that had arrived in Uran from the United Kingdom, carrying rubber tyres at the Nhava Sheva Port on Saturday.

The reptile, identified as a Corn Snake (also known as a Red Rat Snake), had reportedly survived for nearly 40 days inside the sealed container before being found.

Discovery During Cargo Unloading

The discovery was made on Saturday during destuffing operations at the Hind Container Terminal.

Custom House Agent Milind Patil and his team were startled when they noticed the orange, striped snake moving among the tyres. The management immediately contacted the Friends of Nature (FON) organization for rescue assistance.

Quick Rescue Operation by FON Volunteers

Volunteer Swapnil Mhatre coordinated the rescue, and rescuer Jayesh Gaikwad reached the site.

“It was around a 2-foot-long snake. We were provided with a photo in advance so we could prepare and confirm whether the reptile was non-venomous. The snake was caught using a hook and safely placed inside a cloth bag,” said Gaikwad.

The entire operation took around 20 minutes.

Forest Department Informed

The Forest Department was informed about the rescue.

Experts confirmed that while the Corn Snake is non-venomous and harmless to humans, it is not native to India.

“This is the first time such a species has been found in the region,” a forest official said, adding that an investigation is underway to determine how the reptile survived the long international transit.

Snake Under Observation

“We have informed the Forest Department and will hand over the reptile for further action,” said Thakur, a representative from the terminal management.

The snake will remain under observation before being transferred to the appropriate wildlife authorities.