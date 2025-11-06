Maharashtra To Adopt Advanced Foreign Technology To Boost Shelf Life Of Perishables

FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal |

Mumbai: In a significant step towards reducing food wastage and stabilising agricultural markets, Maharashtra is set to introduce advanced foreign technology capable of extending the shelf life of perishable products. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has begun formal discussions with reputed companies from Germany and Japan to bring this technology to India, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is expected to be finalised soon.

According to FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal, the initiative will benefit farmers, consumers, and the food industry by ensuring that agricultural produce remains fresh for longer and reaches the market in better condition. Farmers in Maharashtra frequently face losses due to sudden gluts in the market that lead to a crash in prices. The lack of adequate storage facilities further results in large quantities of produce getting spoiled before it can be sold. Zirwal said the proposed technology would help break this cycle by preserving the quality of goods for extended periods.

Minister Zirwal recently visited Germany to study advanced food storage systems and modern methods used abroad to enhance the shelf life of perishables. He said the visit was productive and helped the state understand how similar models could be adapted to Indian conditions. The new technology is expected to maintain freshness, prevent spoilage, and reduce wastage on a large scale.

Officials explained that the technology can keep ready-to-eat items like chapatis fresh for up to six months without spoilage, while onions and fruits can be preserved in fresh condition for six to eight months. It is also expected to play a key role in preventing adulteration of milk and dairy products, ensuring better quality and safety for consumers.

The FDA has already initiated preliminary talks with several leading companies in Japan and Germany. Zirwal said high-level meetings or an MoU will soon be organised to formalise the collaboration. Once finalised, the department plans to conduct a pilot project in Maharashtra to evaluate the technology’s performance and suitability in local environments. He added that the government is committed to transforming the food storage ecosystem and providing long-term stability to farmers and consumers alike.

