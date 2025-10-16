Security Scare At Symbiosis University In Pune: Snake Spotted Below Stage Ahead Of Rajnath Singh’s Arrival - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to preside over the sixth convocation ceremony of Symbiosis Skills and Professional University today (Thursday) on the institute’s campus in Pune's Kiwale. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is also slated to attend this programme. However, a security scare occurred before their arrival, as a snake was spotted below the stage where the dignitaries would be seated. The Free Press Journal has this exclusive video.

Watch Video:

Ahead of the Defence Minister's arrival, traffic changes have been notified in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Vehicles coming from Mulshi to Bavdhan and Pashan via Viva Circle will not be allowed. These vehicles will be diverted via the NCC Office, Bhugaon, Kothrud, and True Value Underpass. Additionally, vehicles coming from the Chandani Chowk–Satara lane service road to Bavdhan and Pashan via Viva Chowk will not be allowed. These vehicles will be diverted via Kothrud or via the DIY showroom.

Singh's second event in Pune

Later, Singh is slated to attend a meeting at the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), a DRDO facility in Pune. Here, along with the Defence Minister, members of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence are expected to be present. While the Defence Minister is chairman of the committee, its members include the Minister of State for Defence and MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.