Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out In Scrap Warehouse In Airoli; No Casualties Reported

Navi Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a scrap warehouse located at Airoli's Digha on November 6. In a video shared by news agency ANI, an envelope of black smoke could be seen engulfing the area. According to Fire officer Santosh Patil, the fire was brought under control by 3.30 PM. He also informed that no casualties were reported in the incident.

#WATCH | Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire broke out in a scrap warehouse located in Digha. Fire tenders are present at the scene. Awaiting further details. pic.twitter.com/FOujQS46D8 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

While speaking to nerws agency ANI, Fire officer Patil said, "...I received information on mobile from local workers about the fire... The fire was brought under control at 3.30, and now cooling operations are being carried out... There are no casualties in this incident..."

Recent Fire Incidents In Mumbai

On November 2, Several patients admitted to the BMC-run Nair Hospital at Mumbai Central were evacuated as a safety measure after a fire broke out within the hospital premises on Sunday morning.

Prior to that, a fire broke out at the Responsive Industries carpet and rope manufacturing company located in the Boisar MIDC industrial area around 4:15 p.m. Fire tenders from the Boisar Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations to bring the blaze under control.

On October 26, a fire broke at Kandivali West's Agarwal Residency, where eight people were rescued. Another incident occured when a major fire broke out on the fifth floor of the Four Dimensions commercial building on Malad West's Link Road. The fire destroyed the call centre’s computers, accessories, and server room.

Twenty-seven people were rescued, of whom 17 suffered injuries after a massive fire erupted at JMS Business Centre, a commercial high-rise on SV Road, Jogeshwari West, on Thursday morning.

On October 22, a 37-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in a one-storey structure at Nalanda Cooperative Housing Society near Mangalmurti Hospital in Gorai No. 2. In another incident, a fire broke out in a seven-storey building in Malad West early Wednesday morning which left one resident and a fire official injured.

