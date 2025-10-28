Mumbai: Kandivali East's UK Iridium Residents File Police Complaint Against Developer Over Water Supply Issue, Fire Safety & Ammenities

Representational photo |

Mumbai: Residents of Kandivali East's UK Iridium filed a police complaint against the developer, Damodar Suruchi, accusing of water supply issue, fire safety and other ammenities. The compalints have been filed at Samta Nagar police station and the residents have alleged that they have been paying lakhs as maintenance fees but no basic facilities have been provided. UK Iridium is located in Kandivali East's Lokhandwala Township.

What have the residents complained?

Despite paying a hefty advance maintenance for the year October 2024–October 2025, the residents have been getting water supply for just 10-15 minutes a day, which is not enough for basic needs. A resident from the building also said that as “out of four water tanks, only one is functional." According to a report by Mid Day, the residents paid advance mainteinence of Rs 3.17 lakh for 1 BHK while Rs 3.54 lakh for 2BHK.

In addition to this, residents alleged that sewage drain water has also been entering the water tank. This is the water that is used for domestic purposes such as drinking, bathing and kitchen. Even though everyone has a filter at home, but for how long it will the filters be fit to for such drain water, questioned a resident.

Another major concern the residents have highlighted is fire safety. Many buildings in Mumbai have recently experienced fire problems, which have resulted in fatalities and injuries. A resident informed that fire safety norms have also been ignored, as fire duct have been filled with cement bags and debris while the staircases for emergency exit are locked.

Further adding, residents alleged that they were forced to take possession after the RERA extension expired. Residents also alleged that all ammenities such as swimming pool, gym charges, parking and garden are all on paper, however, none of it is provided by the builder.

Speaking to Mid Day, the developer, has in return denied all the allegations including the fire safety.

Google Reviews of UK Iridium

A recent review from a resident said that the builder failed to fulfill his promises, "no proper functioning of lift , no water supply, no amenities, no roads given as promised and main no support from Sales and Builder. Only a lots of suffer for The Residents who lives there. This a trailer what is running but the whole movie is still there"

While another flat owner requested not to put their hard earned money on purchasing the flat. Speaking on quality of the flats, the owner said, "Not even want to give them 1 Star, not worth investing, I am Flat owner and want to tell everyone not to invest your hard-earned money in this or any other projects of UK. Already given very late possession still work not done properly, worst quality homes feels like SRA. No Quality at all."

He later called the management worst and said, "They just talk big things but do nothing. I request not to Invest in this property. No water supply of BMC, Flush not working, electric work not done properly, no single amenity given. Waste of money."

