 'Woman Card Mat Play Karo': Mumbai Cab Driver Confronts Passenger As She Refuses To Pay ₹250 Fare - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Woman Card Mat Play Karo': Mumbai Cab Driver Confronts Passenger As She Refuses To Pay ₹250 Fare - VIDEO

'Woman Card Mat Play Karo': Mumbai Cab Driver Confronts Passenger As She Refuses To Pay ₹250 Fare - VIDEO

A video from Mumbai has gone viral showing a heated argument between a cab driver and a female passenger after she allegedly refused to pay the fare. The driver is seen following the woman and demanding payment, while a bystander tries to intervene. The woman continues to walk away, and it remains unclear if the issue was resolved.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
A heated argument erupts on a Mumbai street after a woman allegedly refuses to pay a cab driver his fare, hurls abuses, and walks away as bystanders attempt to intervene. | X/@priyarajputlive

A scuffle broke out between a cab driver and a female passenger after she allegedly refused to pay her fare. The altercation was recorded on camera and has since gone viral on social media. The both in the video appear aggressive and hurling abuses at each other.

In what appears to be a location in Mumbai, the woman is seen walking away while being followed by the cab driver, who is heard saying, “Ma’am, cab ka paisa de do,” demanding payment. The woman ignores him and responds rudely, saying, “Chal hatt, kaika paisa,” while repeatedly trying to shoo him away.

Bystander Attempts To Intervene

Meanwhile, another man on a Bullet motorcycle approaches to intervene as the situation escalates. The cab driver calmly explains that the woman is refusing to pay the fare. Despite the intervention, the woman continues to walk away and remains reluctant to pay. He later confronts her asks her to not to play woman card for sympathy.

FPJ Shorts
UKPSC Recruitment 2026: Notification For 808 Vacancies Out; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
UKPSC Recruitment 2026: Notification For 808 Vacancies Out; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
Karnataka Drug Bust: Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force Unearths 3 Mephedrone Units In Bengaluru, Govt Suspends 3 Police Inspectors
Karnataka Drug Bust: Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force Unearths 3 Mephedrone Units In Bengaluru, Govt Suspends 3 Police Inspectors
From Vaishnavi Hagawane's Suicide To The Hinjawadi Bus Arson Which Killed Four: Crime Cases That Shook Pimpri-Chinchwad In 2025
From Vaishnavi Hagawane's Suicide To The Hinjawadi Bus Arson Which Killed Four: Crime Cases That Shook Pimpri-Chinchwad In 2025
'Chhap Rahe Ho': Students From IIM-Ahmedabad Order Over 60,000 Printouts From Blinkit In 2025
'Chhap Rahe Ho': Students From IIM-Ahmedabad Order Over 60,000 Printouts From Blinkit In 2025
Read Also
Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Law Student Dupes Man Of ₹1.5 Lakh Running Fake Villa Rental Racket;...
article-image

Driver Accuses Passenger Of Misconduct

The biker, after understanding the situation, politely asks the woman to pay the cab fare, but she refuses. This further angers the cab driver, who raises his voice and alleges that the woman smoked a cigarette inside the vehicle, bought alcohol, and wasted nearly half an hour of his time. The both continue hurl abuses and yell at each other

Unclear If Matter Was Resolved

Throughout the video, the woman appears adamant and continues to refuse payment. As of now, it remains unclear whether she eventually paid the cab driver or if any formal action was taken.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Woman Card Mat Play Karo': Mumbai Cab Driver Confronts Passenger As She Refuses To Pay ₹250 Fare...

'Woman Card Mat Play Karo': Mumbai Cab Driver Confronts Passenger As She Refuses To Pay ₹250 Fare...

Karnataka Drug Bust: Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force Unearths 3 Mephedrone Units In Bengaluru,...

Karnataka Drug Bust: Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force Unearths 3 Mephedrone Units In Bengaluru,...

Rudyard Kipling 160th Birth Anniversary: Everything To Know About Mumbai-Born Author Renowned For...

Rudyard Kipling 160th Birth Anniversary: Everything To Know About Mumbai-Born Author Renowned For...

Mumbai New Year 2026: Over 17,000 Police Personnel Deployed Across City Ahead Of New Year’s Eve...

Mumbai New Year 2026: Over 17,000 Police Personnel Deployed Across City Ahead Of New Year’s Eve...

‘Candidates Staying On Rent/PG Not Eligible’: Netizens Fume Over Mumbai Firm’s Campus...

‘Candidates Staying On Rent/PG Not Eligible’: Netizens Fume Over Mumbai Firm’s Campus...