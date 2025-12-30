'Woman Card Mat Play Karo': Mumbai Cab Driver Confronts Passenger As She Refuses To Pay ₹250 Fare - VIDEO

A heated argument erupts on a Mumbai street after a woman allegedly refuses to pay a cab driver his fare, hurls abuses, and walks away as bystanders attempt to intervene. | X/@priyarajputlive

A scuffle broke out between a cab driver and a female passenger after she allegedly refused to pay her fare. The altercation was recorded on camera and has since gone viral on social media. The both in the video appear aggressive and hurling abuses at each other.

In what appears to be a location in Mumbai, the woman is seen walking away while being followed by the cab driver, who is heard saying, “Ma’am, cab ka paisa de do,” demanding payment. The woman ignores him and responds rudely, saying, “Chal hatt, kaika paisa,” while repeatedly trying to shoo him away.

Bystander Attempts To Intervene

Meanwhile, another man on a Bullet motorcycle approaches to intervene as the situation escalates. The cab driver calmly explains that the woman is refusing to pay the fare. Despite the intervention, the woman continues to walk away and remains reluctant to pay. He later confronts her asks her to not to play woman card for sympathy.

Driver Accuses Passenger Of Misconduct

The biker, after understanding the situation, politely asks the woman to pay the cab fare, but she refuses. This further angers the cab driver, who raises his voice and alleges that the woman smoked a cigarette inside the vehicle, bought alcohol, and wasted nearly half an hour of his time. The both continue hurl abuses and yell at each other

Unclear If Matter Was Resolved

Throughout the video, the woman appears adamant and continues to refuse payment. As of now, it remains unclear whether she eventually paid the cab driver or if any formal action was taken.

