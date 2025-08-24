Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old Police Inspector Loses ₹2.99 Lakh After Downloading Fake ‘RTO Chalan’ APK; Case Registered

Mumbai Police Inspector duped of ₹2.99 lakh after downloading fake ‘RTO Chalan’ APK | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a case highlighting the growing threat of cyber fraud, a police inspector from the Mumbai Police Force lost Rs 2.99 lakh after unknowingly downloading a malicious APK file named “RTO Chalan.”

Incident Reported to Tardeo Police Station

The incident has been reported to the Tardeo Police Station, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Information Technology Act.

Victim Identified as Inspector Mohammad Shafiq Bagwan

The victim, Police Inspector Mohammad Shafiq Khajahusen Bagwan, 49, currently serving as a senior security officer at Vidhana Bhavan. He resides with his family at the Tardeo Police Lines.

Fraud Occurred Through WhatsApp Group Link

According to the FIR lodged at Tardeo Police Station, the incident occurred on August 18 around 12:30 PM. A suspicious APK file titled RTO Chalan was shared in a WhatsApp group named “Batch 1988.” Believing it might contain important information, Inspector Bagwan clicked the link and unknowingly downloaded a fraudulent app.

Personal Data Compromised

Upon opening the app, a form appeared requesting personal details. Inspector Bagwan entered his name, mobile number, and address. However, when the app subsequently asked for banking details, he grew suspicious and exited the link without entering any sensitive financial information. He also uninstalled the application from his phone.

Cybercriminals Accessed Two Bank Accounts

Despite his quick action, it was too late. The malware had already compromised his phone. Cybercriminals had silently extracted sensitive data from his device and gained access to two of his bank accounts, Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Before Bagwan could freeze his accounts, the fraudsters managed to siphon off Rs 1,99,700 from Axis Bank and Rs 99,900 from Bank of Baroda, totaling Rs 2.99 lakh.

Immediate Action Taken

Upon realizing the fraud, Bagwan immediately contacted the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 and approached the Tardeo Police Station, filing a complaint against the unknown beneficiaries and the creators of the fake APK file.

Investigation Underway

The Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. The investigation is ongoing to trace the culprits and recover the stolen funds.