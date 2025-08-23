Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old Police Constable Duped Of ₹8.13 Lakh After Downloading Fake ‘RTO Chalans’ App From WhatsApp Link; Case Registered

Mumbai Police constable duped of ₹8.13 lakh via fake WhatsApp app link | Representational image

Mumbai: In yet another case of online cyber fraud, a 49-year-old Mumbai Police constable fell victim to scammers after unknowingly downloading a malicious application from a WhatsApp group link. The fraudsters siphoned off over Rs 8.13 lakh from his Bank account through unauthorized online transactions. As per Complainant of Police Constable Sharad Pawar, The Tardeo Police have been registered an FIR against unknown Person.

Victim identified as Tardeo-based police constable

The complainant, Sharad Krishna Pawar (49), currently serving as a constable with the Mumbai Police and residing at Tardeo Police Headquarters barracks for the past year, approached Tardeo Police Station after discovering the fraud. Pawar, who retired from the Indian Army in 2014 and joined the Mumbai Police as a constable in 2021, reported that his salary account with Private Bank account was compromised.

Fraudsters sent fake ‘RTO Chalan.apk’ link

On July 14, 2025, Pawar received a link titled “RTO Chalan.apk” on his unit’s official WhatsApp group. The link appeared to have been sent from a fellow constable's number. Believing it to contain important information about traffic challans, Pawar clicked on the link, which downloaded an application onto his phone.

When opened, the app displayed a form requesting personal details. Pawar entered his name and mobile number and attempted to submit the form, but it didn’t process. Later, a message was posted in the same WhatsApp group warning members not to click the link. Pawar immediately uninstalled the app.

Discovery of fraud and police complaint

However, on August 18, 2025, while checking his account balance, Pawar discovered that his account showed a negative balance. He contacted Bank’s Kalwan branch (Nashik), where officials confirmed an anomaly and escalated the matter via email.

On August 20, Pawar visited the Bank Tardeo branch seeking clarification. The next day, on August 21, bank officials informed him that he had been a victim of cyber fraud.

Also Watch:

Bank account compromised, loan fraudulently taken

According to the bank, fraudsters had used internet banking to illegally obtain a loan of Rs 8,11,645 against his account on July 14. On the same day, they carried out 17 separate transactions, diverting a total of Rs 8,13,121 to other accounts.