Former Vasai-Virar Civic Chief Anil Pawar Seeks Reinstatement After Bombay HC Declares ED Arrest Illegal

Mumbai: Former Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) commissioner and IAS officer Anil Pawar, who spent nearly two months in jail following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering probe linked to illegal constructions in the Vasai-Virar region, appealed to the Maharashtra government to revoke his suspension and reinstate him.

Pawar Was Suspended From Service In August

Pawar, who was arrested on August 13, said his suspension was based solely on his being in custody for more than 48 hours, a procedural requirement under service rules, but argued that the basis of that arrest has now been nullified by court rulings.

“I was suspended because I was in custody for more than 48 hours. But my arrest was illegal, the high court has said this. Even the Supreme Court refused to stay the high court order. Hence my suspension is null and void. I am appealing to the government to take me back and reappoint me,” he said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Pawar Transferred To SRA Dept Days Before Arrest

A senior official from the General Administration Department confirmed that Pawar may have to be reinstated since his arrest has been legally declared void, according to the report. Pawar, who is due to retire in 2030, served as VVCMC commissioner from January 2022 to July 2025 before being transferred as CEO of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. However, he could not assume the post as he was taken into custody by the ED.

Bombay HC Terms Pawar's Arrest Illegal

On October 25, the Bombay High Court ruled that the ED’s arrest of Pawar was illegal under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), citing the agency’s failure to produce the required documents justifying the arrest. The Supreme Court later refused to grant an urgent hearing to the ED’s challenge, noting that the agency had registered its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) nearly four years after the predicate offences were recorded.

"Was Wrongly Targeted," Says Anil Pawar

Following his release from Arthur Road Jail ahead of Diwali, Pawar maintained that he was wrongly targeted. “No tangible evidence was found against me. Thirteen searches were conducted on me, but in twelve, nothing was found,” he said, refuting claims of jewellery seizures.

Defending his record, Pawar highlighted that during his tenure, the corporation demolished over 94 lakh square feet of illegal construction, registered 207 FIRs, terminated seven junior engineers and took action against four assistant commissioners. “It is sad that I was targeted because I was the boss,” he added, as quoted by HT.

