Thane: Bhayandar's Maheshwari Mandal Honors 27 Senior Citizens In Heartfelt Diwali Celebration

Mumbai: Maheshwari Mandal, Bhayandar, celebrated Diwali by holding a senior citizens felicitation ceremony on Sunday. The function was held at Radheshyam Dome, Bhayandar West.

This event upheld Indian tradition by honouring the wisdom and experience of elders which are vital to the community’s values and heritage. The ceremony recognised 27 elders aged between 75 and 90, all of whom completed 75 years between January 1, 2022, and September 30, 2025.

The event aimed to express gratitude and seek blessings from these senior members. Mandal President Natwar Daga, secretary Narayan Toshniwal, treasurer Suresh Darak, Trust Mandal President Madanlal Bhutra, and secretary Hariprasad Asawa led the proceedings presenting traditional turbans (safas), shawls, and commemorative mementos. The audience gave a standing ovation to the elders.

The efforts of committee members Gaurishankar Chitlangia, Manoj Mimani, and Devprakash Jhanwar was pivotal to the event’s success. The evening concluded with a community feast, reinforcing the bonds of togetherness.

