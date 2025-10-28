 Mumbai Crime: Oshiwara Police Book 55-Year-Old Man For Running Illegal Security Agency In Lokhandwala
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Oshiwara Police Book 55-Year-Old Man For Running Illegal Security Agency In Lokhandwala

Mumbai Crime: Oshiwara Police Book 55-Year-Old Man For Running Illegal Security Agency In Lokhandwala

The Oshiwara police booked Sunilkumar Singh, 55, for allegedly running an unlicensed security agency, Harsan Security Services, in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala and Andheri West. Singh failed to produce a valid licence under the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005. He had been providing guards illegally to several elite societies and companies.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: Oshiwara Police Book 55-Year-Old Man For Running Illegal Security Agency In Lokhandwala | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Oshiwara police have registered a case against Sunilkumar Singh, 55, for allegedly running an unlicensed security agency, Harsan Security Services, in upscale areas like Lokhandwala, Andheri West.

The case was filed under Sections 20(1) and 4 of the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005, for operating without a valid licence and employing security guards illegally. On October 24, the Oshiwara Police’s Anti-Terrorism Cell, while patrolling near Green Valley Society in Lokhandwala, questioned a security guard, Mukesh Singh, 48. Mukesh revealed he was employed by Harsan Security Services and provided the contact details of the owner, Sunilkumar Singh.

Read Also
'Unbelievable': Photographer Captures Taj Palace Hotel From 22 KM Away As Mumbai Skies Clear Like...
article-image

When summoned, Singh arrived but failed to produce any registration or valid licence as required by law. Further investigation revealed that Singh, a Bandra West resident, was providing security services to elite societies and companies in Oshiwara, including Shiwa Hair Designer Pvt. Ltd., Beautiful Cosmo Product Pvt. Ltd., Woodland Co-operative Housing Society Ltd., Premier Tower Co-operative Housing Society, and other buildings in Lokhandwala, all without legal permission. The Oshiwara police registered the case against him on October 24.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
'RDX Could Also Escape Scanners': Netizens Alarmed As FPJ Sting Exposes Major Security Lapse On Mumbai Metro Line 3
'RDX Could Also Escape Scanners': Netizens Alarmed As FPJ Sting Exposes Major Security Lapse On Mumbai Metro Line 3
Six But Out! Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed Dismissed In Bizarre Fashion Against West Indies During 16-Run Defeat; Video
Six But Out! Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed Dismissed In Bizarre Fashion Against West Indies During 16-Run Defeat; Video
E-commerce Giant Amazon To Lay Off 30,000 Employees From October 28
E-commerce Giant Amazon To Lay Off 30,000 Employees From October 28
Call Forwarding Scam: The New Cybercrime Duping Pune Citizens Of Crores – Here’s How To Protect Yourself
Call Forwarding Scam: The New Cybercrime Duping Pune Citizens Of Crores – Here’s How To Protect Yourself

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'RDX Could Also Escape Scanners': Netizens Alarmed As FPJ Sting Exposes Major Security Lapse On...

'RDX Could Also Escape Scanners': Netizens Alarmed As FPJ Sting Exposes Major Security Lapse On...

Thane: Bhayandar's Maheshwari Mandal Honors 27 Senior Citizens In Heartfelt Diwali Celebration

Thane: Bhayandar's Maheshwari Mandal Honors 27 Senior Citizens In Heartfelt Diwali Celebration

Former Vasai-Virar Civic Chief Anil Pawar Seeks Reinstatement After Bombay HC Declares ED Arrest...

Former Vasai-Virar Civic Chief Anil Pawar Seeks Reinstatement After Bombay HC Declares ED Arrest...

Mumbai Crime: Oshiwara Police Book 55-Year-Old Man For Running Illegal Security Agency In...

Mumbai Crime: Oshiwara Police Book 55-Year-Old Man For Running Illegal Security Agency In...

'Unbelievable': Photographer Captures Taj Palace Hotel From 22 KM Away As Mumbai Skies Clear Like...

'Unbelievable': Photographer Captures Taj Palace Hotel From 22 KM Away As Mumbai Skies Clear Like...