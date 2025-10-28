Mumbai Crime: Oshiwara Police Book 55-Year-Old Man For Running Illegal Security Agency In Lokhandwala | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Oshiwara police have registered a case against Sunilkumar Singh, 55, for allegedly running an unlicensed security agency, Harsan Security Services, in upscale areas like Lokhandwala, Andheri West.

The case was filed under Sections 20(1) and 4 of the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005, for operating without a valid licence and employing security guards illegally. On October 24, the Oshiwara Police’s Anti-Terrorism Cell, while patrolling near Green Valley Society in Lokhandwala, questioned a security guard, Mukesh Singh, 48. Mukesh revealed he was employed by Harsan Security Services and provided the contact details of the owner, Sunilkumar Singh.

When summoned, Singh arrived but failed to produce any registration or valid licence as required by law. Further investigation revealed that Singh, a Bandra West resident, was providing security services to elite societies and companies in Oshiwara, including Shiwa Hair Designer Pvt. Ltd., Beautiful Cosmo Product Pvt. Ltd., Woodland Co-operative Housing Society Ltd., Premier Tower Co-operative Housing Society, and other buildings in Lokhandwala, all without legal permission. The Oshiwara police registered the case against him on October 24.

