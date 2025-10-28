Sajid Nadiadwala's Production House Buys 2 Luxury Apartments Worth ₹36.57 Crore In Mumbai’s Prabhadevi |

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. purchased two high-end apartments in the upscale Prabhadevi area of South Mumbai for a combined value of Rs 36.57 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate platform Square Yards. Both transactions were registered in October 2025 on the Maharashtra government’s Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website.

Located in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, Prabhadevi is known for its premium residential towers, commercial spaces, and proximity to major business hubs like Lower Parel, Nariman Point, and the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The locality, home to landmarks such as the Siddhivinayak Temple, is well-connected via Veer Savarkar Marg and offers convenient access to lifestyle destinations, hospitals and educational institutions, making it a preferred address for Mumbai’s elite.

Transaction Details

According to IGR data reviewed by Square Yards, the first apartment was bought in Hubtown Twenty Five South North, a luxury residential project in South Mumbai. Valued at Rs 18.57 crore, the property has a RERA carpet area of 222.13 sq. m. (2,390 sq. ft.) with an additional area of 19.40 sq. m. (208 sq. ft.), and includes two car parking spaces. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 1.11 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

The second apartment, also in the same building, was purchased for Rs 18 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 221.30 sq. m. (2,382 sq. ft.), along with 12.86 sq. m. (138 sq. ft.) of additional space and two car parking slots. The buyer paid Rs 1.08 crore in stamp duty and Rs 30,000 in registration fees.

About Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Founded by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one of India’s leading production houses with a legacy of blockbuster films across genres including action, romance, and comedy. The studio is known for high production values and collaborations with top-tier actors and directors. Some of its most successful franchises include Housefull, Baaghi and Kick.