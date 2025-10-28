Maharashtra Politics: Eknath Shinde Hits Back At Uddhav Thackeray Over ‘Anaconda’ Remark, Says He Swallowed Mumbai’s 'Tijori' | VIDEO

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (L) & Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (R) | File Photo

Mumbai: A political war of words erupted in Maharashtra after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah as an “anaconda” during his party’s Nirdhar rally at Worli Dome in Mumbai. Thackeray accused the BJP of trying to “swallow Mumbai” and claimed that two businessmen had their eyes on the city. His remarks drew sharp criticism from the ruling Mahayuti alliance, with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde issuing a strong rebuttal.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Shinde said, “If you say anaconda, then he is an anaconda himself. For the last 25 years, they have been sitting on the Mumbai Municipal Corporation's treasury with a big scythe. This anaconda has a different characteristic; it does not fill its stomach.

It swallowed Mumbai's treasury, it swallowed Mumbai, it swallowed the khichdi of Mumbai patients. It swallowed some plots of land in Mumbai. It swallowed the mud in Mithi, it swallowed the asphalt on the road, but its stomach is still not full.”

Quoting from his press interaction, Shinde further said, “Anaconda himself was sitting on the vault of Mumbai. He swallowed the vault of Mumbai, swallowed Mumbai, swallowed the patient’s khichdi, swallowed money in the dead body bag, swallowed money in the dammer. Here, the garbage of the Mithi river has also been swallowed.”

The Deputy Chief Minister added that the people of Mumbai are aware of who truly developed the city. “When I became the Chief Minister, concrete roads began to be built, beautification began, escapism began, and the metro work restarted. People know who is developing and who is swallowing Mumbai,” he said.

Shinde also dismissed Thackeray’s claim that Mumbai was being separated from Maharashtra, calling it an “old cassette” played before every election. He said voters would not fall for the same allegations again.