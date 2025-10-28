 Maharashtra Government Approves ₹11,000 Crore Flood Relief For Farmers Affected By September Heavy Rains | VIDEO
Maharashtra Government Approves ₹11,000 Crore Flood Relief For Farmers Affected By September Heavy Rains | VIDEO

Maharashtra's government approved an ₹11,000 crore financial package for farmers impacted by heavy rains and floods, with funds to be transferred directly to their bank accounts within 15 days, aiding recovery.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Government Approves ₹11,000 Crore Flood Relief For Farmers Affected By September Heavy Rains | X - @mieknathshinde

Mumbai: In a major relief for farmers affected by heavy rains and floods across Maharashtra, the state government has approved an additional financial package of ₹11,000 crore. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the decision after the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, stating that the money will be transferred directly into farmers’ bank accounts within the next 15 days.

Fadnavis said that the state had already disbursed aid to around 40 lakh farmers and that this new phase of assistance will help more beneficiaries recover from crop losses. “We have released 8,000 crores. We are releasing 11,000 crores today. And now it has started going into our farmers’ accounts,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the government is ensuring a transparent and fast distribution process. “We will try to cover the adventurous service to 90 percent in 15 or 20 days. We are trying to solve the problems in accounts, records and additional holdings,” he said, referring to issues that have delayed payments for some farmers.

Farmers registered on the Agristack portal will not need to complete e-KYC verification. “We are not doing an e-KYC for any of them. Otherwise, an e-KYC would have taken a month. We are doing an e-KYC only for cases where there is no name in the Agristack and there is eligibility,” Fadnavis explained.

He also urged farmers to participate in the new registration drive for selling their produce to government procurement centres. “If the trader is buying your goods at a lower price, then register and put your goods in the government's purchasing centre. We will get money in our accounts at a lower price,” he said.

article-image

The Chief Minister assured that the government remains committed to helping farmers rebuild after the monsoon damage and prepare for the upcoming sowing season.

