Pune: 300 Students To Travel To Mumbai For Women’s World Cup Semi-Final Between India & Australia | X I @ICC

Pune: Around 300 students from three Pune-based schools will be travelling to Mumbai on Thursday to witness the semi-final match between India and Australia in the Women’s Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Nerul, Mumbai.

The participating institutions include Manavya, an organisation dedicated to the care and education of children affected by AIDS (45 students); Ishwarpuram, a school for students from northeastern India located in Tulapur-Waluj (45 students); and Sumati Balvan School from Nimbalkar Gurjarwadi (150 students). The students, accompanied by teachers and volunteers, will depart for Mumbai in air-conditioned buses at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The initiative is supported by the Exim Integrated Club (EIC Trust). The concept’s originator and banking expert, Shashank Wagh, along with EIC Trust treasurer and project head Pradeep Chavan, shared these details.

They stated that the students, aged between 8 and 15, come from economically backward families. During the trip, the children will get to see notable Mumbai landmarks such as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Atal Setu Bridge, Gateway of India, Marine Drive, and Girgaon Chowpatty Beach before heading to the D.Y. Patil Stadium in the afternoon. For most of these children, this will be their first-ever experience of seeing the sea, travelling on the Expressway and Atal Setu, and watching a live international cricket match in a stadium.

All participants, including the students, teachers, and volunteers, will be provided with breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as snacks and cold drinks at the stadium. Each student will also receive a special T-shirt and cap. To cheer for the Indian women’s cricket team, the group will include drum, lezim, and conch-playing ensembles. Each student will be gifted a photograph of themselves enjoying the match. A special song has been composed for the occasion, and the students will dance to its rhythm in the stadium to show their support for Team India.