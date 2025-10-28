Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Collects Whopping ₹500 Crore In Property Tax In Just 7 Months

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation | File Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has achieved a historic milestone by collecting ₹500 crore 11 lakh in property tax within the first seven months of the 2025–26 financial year (April to October).

नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिकेने 7 महिन्यांत 500 कोटी 11 लाख रुपयांचा मालमत्ताकर केला वसूल



डिजिटल पेमेंट्स सुविधा आणि जनजागृती मोहीमेमुळे कर संकलनात लक्षणीय वाढ - करदात्या नागरिकांचे आभार! - आयुक्त डॉ. कैलास शिंदे



सविस्तर वृत्त लिंक :https://t.co/wrur3z3TQ8… pic.twitter.com/s0YaZs0As7 — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) October 28, 2025

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Kailash Shinde credited this remarkable performance to citizen cooperation, the promotion of digital payments, and public awareness initiatives encouraging timely tax payments. He said the civic body remains committed to transparent and efficient governance, ensuring that the revenue collected will be utilised for city development and public welfare projects.

Effective Planning and Technology Boost Revenue

According to Additional Commissioners Sunil Pawar and Dr. Rahul Gethe, the sharp increase in revenue reflects effective policy implementation and citizen participation. The department used data-driven analysis, modern technology, and targeted awareness drives to simplify the process and improve compliance.

Deputy Commissioner of Property Tax, Dr. Amol Palve, said that with the Commissioner’s guidance, detailed planning is already underway to achieve the remaining collection target over the next five months.

Innovative Measures Behind the Success

To drive efficiency, the Property Tax Department launched a data-based collection strategy this year. This involved updating ownership records, conducting in-depth analysis, and deploying mobile applications for real-time monitoring and data gathering.

As a result, NMMC witnessed its highest-ever tax collection within seven months — a first in its history. Officials said the combination of technology, analytics, and citizen outreach created a sustainable model for tax administration that can be replicated in the future.

Digital Payments See Huge Response

Digital payment options played a crucial role in achieving the record collection. The civic body’s ‘My NMMC – My Navi Mumbai’ app, official website (www.nmmc.gov.in), and WhatsApp chatbot (8291920504) became the most-used tools for citizens. Additionally, QR code payments and UPI options allowed people to make transactions easily from home.

Out of the total ₹500 crore collected, ₹313.70 crore came through online payments, while ₹186.41 crore was collected offline. The corporation has also launched a property seizure drive to bring defaulters into the tax-paying fold, urging them to pay dues promptly and avoid penalties.

Read Also Navi Mumbai Property Prices Set To Skyrocket, Airport Launch Triggers Massive Real Estate Buzz

Division-Wise and Property-Wise Breakdown

A total of 1,63,023 property owners across eight administrative divisions contributed to the record-breaking collection. The Nerul division led with the highest contribution of ₹106.79 crore.

Breakdown by property type:

Residential properties: 35%

Commercial/non-residential: 23.84%

Industrial properties: 32.45%

Mixed/other categories: 8.71%

Smart City Vision and Future Plans

Commissioner Dr. Shinde emphasised that the goal goes beyond revenue collection. The focus is on convenience, transparency, and digital empowerment for citizens.

NMMC plans to introduce more tech-driven services aligned with the Smart City mission, aiming to save citizens’ time and enhance service delivery.

“This achievement belongs to every responsible taxpayer. The trust and discipline shown by Navi Mumbai residents in paying taxes on time is commendable and will continue to power the city’s growth,” Dr. Shinde said.