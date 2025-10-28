Will Mumbai Metro 3 Run Till Midnight For Enrique Iglesias Concert at BKC? Here's What We Know

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai 2025 visit |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Line 3 is likely to have extended hours on October 29 and October 30 for Enrique Iglesias Concert at BKC's MMRDA Grounds, a notification on Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) app stated.

According to the alert on the app, the last train from Aarey and BKC towards Cuffe Parade will likely depart at 11.42 pm and 12 am respectively.

Furthermore, the last train from Cuffe Parade and BKC towards Aarey will likely depart at 11.33 pm and 12.07 am respectively.

Notification by MMRC |

What is the normal schedule of Mumbai Metro Line 3?

The schedule of the Mumbai Metro 3 has been designed to accommodate both early and late commuters. The first train from Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade departs at 5:55 am, allowing passengers an early start to their day. The last service leaves at 10:30 pm, reaching the terminal stations by around 11:25 pm.

How to reach MMRDA Gounds by Mumbai Metro 3?

Concertgoers can get down at either Bandra Kurla Complex station or Bandra Colony to reach MMRDA grounds. Both these stations are nearest to the venue.

Timing of Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert

The concert will start at 6.30 pm and will continue till 10 pm.

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert: All You Need To Know

Enrique Iglesias arrived in Mumbai today ahead of his highly anticipated concert. He is set to perform on October 29 and 30 at the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex, the very venue where he last performed back in 2004. Owing to overwhelming demand, organisers added a second show after the first date sold out in record time. Several videos and photos of the singer at Mumbai airport have been doing the rounds on social media.

In the visuals, he is seen greeting fans and photographers. The singer, known for hits like Bailando and Hero, looked effortlessly stylish as he stepped out of the airport premises. He waved at the paps and flashed a warm smile.

During his stay in the city, he is set to explore South Mumbai’s iconic landmarks including Colaba Causeway, Gandhi Museum, and Siddhivinayak Temple. In addition, Hindustan Times has reported that the spanish Singer may extend his stay in India to visit the Taj Mahal.

