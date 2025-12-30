 'Saddened By The Loss': PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Bhandup BEST Bus Accident
'Saddened By The Loss': PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Bhandup BEST Bus Accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over a fatal BEST bus accident near Bhandup West railway station in Mumbai that killed four people and injured nine. The PM wished the injured a speedy recovery. CM Devendra Fadnavis announced ₹5 lakh aid to victims’ families. The bus driver has been taken into custody and a probe is underway.

Updated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
'Saddened By The Loss': PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Bhandup BEST Bus Accident |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed condolences to the families of the deceased in the fatal bus accident near Bhandup West railway station in Mumbai that claimed four lives and left nine injured.

The Prime Minister wished for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.

PM Modi's Tweet

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bhandup, Mumbai. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest: PM Narendra Modi," the PMO said in an X post.

Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Full List Of Victims Of Tragedy That Killed 4, Injured 9 Others
About The Accident

The accident occurred late Monday, when a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) bus rammed into pedestrians in Bhandup West. Emergency response teams were rushed to the spot soon after the crash, and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Law Student Dupes Man Of ₹1.5 Lakh Running Fake Villa Rental Racket
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Grief

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the deadly bus accident and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased in the accident.

"The tragic incident in which 4 people lost their lives in a fatal accident near Bhandup railway station in Mumbai is extremely unfortunate. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. In this incident, 9 people were injured, and I pray at the feet of God for their speedy recovery. The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased," CM Fadnavis said in a post on X.

Read Also
Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Families Of...
According to Mumbai Police, the BEST bus driver has been taken into custody for questioning, and a probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Speaking to reporters, Mumbai DCP Hemraj Singh Rajput said, "The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, four succumbed to their injuries. Three of the four deceased victims are women, and one a man, while of the nine injured, eight of them are men and one woman." "The BEST bus involved in the crash will be inspected to check for any mechanical and technical faults, and the actual reason for the crash will be determined after a thorough investigation," DCP Hemraj Singh Rajput added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

