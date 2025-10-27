Navi Mumbai Forum Slams 'Systematic Loot Of Public Funds' Ahead Of Civic Polls

Sajag Nagrik Manch |

The Sajag Nagrik Manch, Navi Mumbai, has strongly condemned what it describes as a “systematic loot of public funds” through unnecessary civic works being undertaken across the city in the name of development — just ahead of the municipal elections.

In a detailed representation to the Municipal Commissioner, the forum stated, “After the monsoon, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched several road, footpath, and structural projects across various departments — most of which are completely unnecessary and an absolute waste of taxpayer money.”

Crores Spent on Already Good Roads and Footpaths

The forum alleged that many of these projects are being carried out on roads and footpaths that were already in good condition. “Crores of rupees are being squandered on works that have no real public necessity,” the letter said.

Citing specific examples, the Manch pointed out that the conversion of the road from Sakharam Patil Chowk to Park Hotel in Belapur into a cement concrete road involves an expenditure of ₹11 crore, while ₹56 lakh has been sanctioned for footpath repairs in Nerul.

“Both these works are entirely unnecessary,” the forum said, adding that photographic and video evidence of the sites has been submitted to the Commissioner.

Forum Demands On-Site Inspections

The forum further demanded that the Commissioner and the City Engineer conduct on-site inspections and reconsider these decisions.

“These are only a few examples. Similar wasteful works are being carried out across Navi Mumbai from Belapur to Digha solely to drain the public treasury,” the forum alleged.

Question Over Fund Allocation to Former Corporators

A major legal and ethical question has also been raised. “The last NMMC election took place ten years ago, and there have been no corporators for the last five years. Under such circumstances, how can funds be allocated to former corporators?” the forum asked.

Referring to media reports, the Manch highlighted ambiguity about whether the funds were directly allocated to former corporators or merely sanctioned for their respective wards.

Allegations of Political Favour and ‘Diwali Gift’

“With the Model Code of Conduct likely to come into force within a week, the sudden approval of works and fund allocations appears to be a clear case of political favour or indirect bribery,” the forum charged.

“Was this decision taken under political pressure, or is it a ‘Diwali gift’ to secure political patronage?” the statement questioned.

Call for Transparency and Public Consultation

Emphasizing taxpayers’ rights, the Manch stated that before approving any project, the administration must seek public opinion and publish a ‘Need Assessment Report’ on the official website.

“There is a complete lack of transparency in the functioning of the municipal corporation. The same works are repeatedly carried out in the same locations, amounting to a continuous loot of public funds. Despite using citizens’ money, the administration consistently avoids sharing detailed information about these projects with the public,” said Pradeep Kashalkar, a member of the forum.

Forum Proposes ‘Citizens’ Third Eye’ for Accountability

The forum also called for mandatory geo-tagging history sheets, property codes, and third-party quality audits for every civic project.

“While the administration makes tall claims about transparency, in reality, transparency is completely missing,” the statement said.

To ensure accountability, the Sajag Nagrik Manch has proposed a new initiative called ‘Citizens’ Third Eye’, which will allow residents to track complete project histories and expenditure details online.