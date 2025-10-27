 Maharashtra News: Retired Teacher Consumes Poison After Minister’s Relative Allegedly Defaults On Loan
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: Retired Teacher Consumes Poison After Minister’s Relative Allegedly Defaults On Loan

Maharashtra News: Retired Teacher Consumes Poison After Minister’s Relative Allegedly Defaults On Loan

The video showed his daughter sitting beside him at the government hospital in Ambajogai, and claiming that he consumed poison because of severe mental stress.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
Retired Teacher Consumes Poison After Minister’s Relative Allegedly Defaults On Loan |

Latur: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday shared a video where the daughter of a retired teacher accused a Maharashtra minister's relative of taking a loan in the teacher's name and not repaying it.

The local police, however, said they have not received any complaint.

The retired teacher was identified as Ramakant Tandle.

The video showed his daughter sitting beside him at the government hospital in Ambajogai, and claiming that he consumed poison because of severe mental stress.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Who Is Sonika Yadav? Know About The 7-Month-Pregnant Delhi Cop Breaking Powerlifting Records & Stereotypes
Who Is Sonika Yadav? Know About The 7-Month-Pregnant Delhi Cop Breaking Powerlifting Records & Stereotypes
'Logo Ka Kaam Hai Kuch Na Kuch Kehna', Haq Actress Yami Gautam Opens Up About Being Labeled As Nationalist
'Logo Ka Kaam Hai Kuch Na Kuch Kehna', Haq Actress Yami Gautam Opens Up About Being Labeled As Nationalist
President Droupadi Murmu Joins Chhath Puja Celebrations At Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Droupadi Murmu Joins Chhath Puja Celebrations At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Tandle served at a school at Ujana in Latur district from 1986 to 2020, and a few years before his retirement, the minister's son-in-law took a loan in his name, promising to repay it, she claimed.

The minister's son-in-law, however, defaulted on the loan repayment and threatened her father, the woman alleged.

"He even issued us fake cheques that bounced, and that case is still pending. Police are refusing to register a case (in the attempted suicide)," she said.

"My father consumed poison in despair," the woman claimed.

Read Also
'PM Narendra Modi, A Strong National Leader': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Wishes PM Modi On His 75th...
article-image

Sharing the video on X, Rohit Pawar questioned why police were not taking action.

"If the police machinery exists only to serve ruling leaders and harass opponents, then the government should at least admit it openly," the NCP (SP) leader said.

When contacted, Assistant Police Inspector Manik Doke of Kingaon police station told PTI that no complaint had been received so far.

Police personnel visited the hospital twice to record the victim's statement but could not do so as he remains unconscious, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar News: Kashimira Police Raid Illegal Bar, Arrest 11 For Unauthorised Liquor Sale And...

Mira-Bhayandar News: Kashimira Police Raid Illegal Bar, Arrest 11 For Unauthorised Liquor Sale And...

Palghar News: Surgeons At Wockhardt Hospitals Save Fisherman’s Hand After Rare Eel Bite

Palghar News: Surgeons At Wockhardt Hospitals Save Fisherman’s Hand After Rare Eel Bite

Mumbai Crime Branch Detains 6 Afghan Nationals Living Illegally Under Fake Identities

Mumbai Crime Branch Detains 6 Afghan Nationals Living Illegally Under Fake Identities

PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Video Of Amit Shah Circulated By Pakistani Propaganda Accounts On Social...

PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Video Of Amit Shah Circulated By Pakistani Propaganda Accounts On Social...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Denies Reports Of Funds Sanctioned To Former Corporators, Calls Claims...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Denies Reports Of Funds Sanctioned To Former Corporators, Calls Claims...