Mumbai: Reliance Industries Shortlists 6 Global Firms For Coastal Road Gardens Development Project; Work To Begin Soon After Official Approval

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shortlisted six leading international architecture firms to design and landscape 53 hectares (130 acres) of reclaimed land along the Mumbai Coastal Road, transforming the stretch into vibrant public spaces.

Nearly a year after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) flagship Mumbai Coastal Road project was opened to traffic, RIL was appointed to develop the surrounding green zones from Priyadarshini Park to Worli.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the selected firms hail from the Netherlands, other parts of Europe, North Korea, South Korea and the United States. Among them, Cozy Designs from the Netherlands was introduced to civic officials last week, alongside the other shortlisted contenders.

A senior official from the BMC’s Coastal Road department confirmed that the project has reached the agreement stage. “Fifteen architects were initially invited, of which six have been shortlisted based on their experience and manpower. They have been asked to present conceptual designs, one of which will be finalised,” the official said, as quoted by HT. The selected firm’s design will be reviewed by a landscaping committee and is expected to be submitted before Diwali. Work will begin following official approval.

BMC Appoints Committee To Oversee Work On Mega Project

To oversee the project, the BMC has formed a dedicated landscaping committee chaired by the deputy municipal commissioner (gardens). The panel includes senior officials such as the chief engineer (Coastal Road), chief municipal architect, and assistant commissioners of G South and D Wards, among others. This committee will review RIL’s final plan, coordinate approvals, and facilitate necessary permissions to ensure smooth execution.

Undertaken under RIL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the project, titled 'Coastal Road Gardens', aims to seamlessly merge urban infrastructure with ecology. The proposed plans envision landscaped gardens, cycling and walking tracks, recreational plazas and smart lighting systems designed for sustainability and community use. RIL will also maintain these open spaces for the next 30 years, ensuring long-term upkeep and quality.

Describing it as a deeply personal project, Mrs Ambani spoke of the Coastal Road Gardens in Mumbai. These will stand as a legacy of care for the city and a symbol of balance between development and environment, between progress and preservation. (7/9)… pic.twitter.com/zonLQqLM4U — Reliance Foundation (@ril_foundation) August 29, 2025

RIL, Only Company Who Came Forward To Develop Coastal Road Gardens

Initially, the BMC had considered executing the project on its own, but with costs nearing Rs 400 crore, it invited private participation through an Expression of Interest (EoI). RIL was the only company meeting all EoI criteria and was later chosen for the development.

Since becoming operational in August 2025, the Coastal Road has majorly cut travel time and fuel consumption for commuters. With RIL’s upcoming landscaping work, the route is now set to evolve from a transport corridor into Mumbai’s newest green waterfront destination.

