Mumbai News: Reliance Announces Development Of 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens And Promenade; VIDEO

Mumbai: The Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday officially announced the project of landscaping and beautification of the 53 hectares of reclaimed land along the Mumbai Coastal Road. The project named- Coastal Road Gardens will be undertaken by Reliance Foundation under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The announcement made during the RIL's 48th annual general meeting's presentation.

BMC Floated EoI for 30-Year Maintenance of Coastal Road Open Spaces

For the unversed, the BMC has floated the expression of interest (EoI) to develop and maintain the open spaces along the Coastal Road for a period of 30 years, extendable by another 30 years.

The open spaces would include gardens, parks, waterbodies, and cycle and pedestrian walkways, and commercial activities would be allowed subject to permission from the Supreme Court, the EoI mentioned.

RIL Selected After Cost Escalation in BMC’s Original Plan

The BMC had initially planned to develop these open spaces itself, however, the cost estimates reached to Rs 400 crore. Thus, it was decided to call for EoI to develop and maintain the reclaimed and under CSR, and RIL was the only firm that met the requirements specified in the EoI.

Nita Ambani: Coastal Road Gardens Will Be Green Lung for Generations

Nita Ambani, who heads the Reliance Foundation said, "Reliance if honour and pride to take responsibility to develop and care Coastal Road Gardens, a green lung for the generations to come. Spanning around 130 acres (53 hectares) the garden and promenade, will feature walkway, cycling tracks, plazas, with trees and flowers in abundance. The place will be nurtured in a health promoting gift to Mumbai."

Project To Take 1.5 Years; Agreement With BMC Underway

A senior official from BMC Coastal Road department said, "The agreement with the RIL is in process. After it's signed, they will present us a design plan on facilities they intend to build, landscaping, types of trees to be planted etc. The project will take at least 1.5 year to complete."

RIL to Maintain 5.5 km Coastal Road Promenade

RIL will also be responsible for operation and maintenance of the 5.5 km long Coastal Road promenade that the BMC has developed and opened for public recently.