'Unbelievable': Photographer Captures Taj Palace Hotel From 22 KM Away As Mumbai Skies Clear Like Never Before | PHOTOS

'Unbelievable': Photographer Captures Taj Palace Hotel From 22 KM Away As Mumbai Skies Clear Like Never Before

Mumbai: The city woke up to unusually clear skies this week, and social media was quick to capture the rare moment. On a remarkably clear day in Mumbai, an X user posted that from his balcony he could see the Taj Mahal Palace Tower, some 22 kilometres away in a straight line.

Acclaimed Photographer Joseph Radhik took to his X (formerly Twitter) to share stunning photos from his balcony, revealing that he could see the Taj Mahal Palace Tower, located nearly 22 kilometres away, with remarkable clarity. “Today was an ultra clear day in Mumbai, and today I learned I can see the Taj Mahal Palace Tower from my balcony – it’s 22 kms away in a straight line,” he wrote, he took the photos of distant view at 1x, 6x, and 40x zoom from his phone.

Netizens React

The post stirred delight and surprise among viewers, many remarking at the rare visibility across Mumbai’s often haze-shrouded skyline. The post went viral, drawing reactions from amused and amazed users.

One user joked, “Seems like you FOUND the Taj Mahal from your lens in the window,” while another commented, “Oh wow! Look at that camera zoom! Freaky!! 22 km!! I can’t imagine my iPhone giving that kind of result.” Others joined in with their own experiences. One user wrote, “I can see even sea-link from my balcony in Powai (Chandivali)! … it’s a very usual thing!”

Why Mumbai is seeing clearer skies

Recent reports indicate that Mumbai's air quality has notably improved, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 47, categorising it as "Good." Factors contributing to this unusual clarity include recent rainfall and overcast skies that have effectively reduced airborne dust and pollutants. Light winds also played a role in achieving better visibility.

Experts highlight that rainfall helps wash away dust, leading to cleaner air, yet caution that these clear conditions may only be temporary. As dry weather returns and wind speeds decrease, air quality could decline again. Many residents have enjoyed clearer views of distant landmarks due to this temporary improvement in air quality. However, ongoing emissions may soon elevate pollution levels back to previous highs.