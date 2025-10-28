 Thane Municipal Corporation To Pay 'Aapla Dawakhana' Staff Using ₹2.89 Crore Bank Guarantee After Contractor Exit
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Municipal Corporation To Pay 'Aapla Dawakhana' Staff Using ₹2.89 Crore Bank Guarantee After Contractor Exit

Thane Municipal Corporation To Pay 'Aapla Dawakhana' Staff Using ₹2.89 Crore Bank Guarantee After Contractor Exit

Municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao directed the civic health department to utilise these funds after the private operator managing the clinics stopped operations in August, leaving employees unpaid since May. Deputy municipal commissioner (health) Umesh Birari confirmed that the corporation holds both the bank guarantee and the pending payment amount.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Thane Municipal Corporation To Pay ‘Aapla Dawakhana’ Staff Using ₹2.89 Crore Bank Guarantee After Contractor Exit | file

Thane: In a move to prevent disruption of primary healthcare services, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to clear the pending salaries of doctors and staff working under the ‘Aapla Dawakhana’ initiative using Rs 2.89 crore from the contractor’s bank guarantee and withheld dues.

Municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao directed the civic health department to utilise these funds after the private operator managing the clinics stopped operations in August, leaving employees unpaid since May.

Deputy municipal commissioner (health) Umesh Birari confirmed that the corporation holds both the bank guarantee and the pending payment amount. “These funds will now be diverted to pay salaries, settle rents, and maintain operations of the clinics,” he said, as quoted by the Times of India.

BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar Slams Civic Body Over Mismanagement

FPJ Shorts
Cabinet Approves Terms Of Reference For 8th Central Pay Commission
Cabinet Approves Terms Of Reference For 8th Central Pay Commission
Delhi Likely To Get Its 1st Artificial Rain Soon After Cloud Seeding Process Completes As AQI Remains 'Very Poor'
Delhi Likely To Get Its 1st Artificial Rain Soon After Cloud Seeding Process Completes As AQI Remains 'Very Poor'
Baseer Ali REACTS To Malti Chahar Questioning His Sexuality In Bigg Boss 19: 'My Family Is Upset'—EXCLUSIVE
Baseer Ali REACTS To Malti Chahar Questioning His Sexuality In Bigg Boss 19: 'My Family Is Upset'—EXCLUSIVE
Kenya: Small Plane Crashes In Kwale, 12 Foreign Tourists Feared Dead - VIDEO
Kenya: Small Plane Crashes In Kwale, 12 Foreign Tourists Feared Dead - VIDEO

The decision follows growing political and public pressure, with local BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar earlier demanding immediate action against the private contractor for the sudden shutdown. Kelkar highlighted that doctors and healthcare workers had gone through a 'dark Diwali' without salaries for six months, emphasising the need for accountability in public health projects.

TMC Refutes Reports Of Complete Shutdown

Birari, however, clarified that reports of a complete shutdown were misleading. He stated that the civic body would verify the salary records submitted by the company and disburse payments directly to employees for the April–August 2025 period on humanitarian grounds. “The intention is to ensure no disruption in patient care and to safeguard the livelihoods of healthcare professionals,” he said at a press briefing.

Read Also
Thane’s ‘Aapla Dawakhana’ Project Shuts Down Across 40 Locations; BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar Slams...
article-image

Details On Thane's Aapla Dawakhana Project

The Aapla Dawakhana project was initially awarded to a private firm in July 2020 through a tender process, with the responsibility to operate 50 clinics across Thane city. However, the company managed to start only 46. Although its contract was extended until October 31, 2025, the operator abruptly ceased functioning from August 14.

Currently, 43 clinics are functioning under the Union government’s Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir scheme, while 12 continue under the State’s Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana initiative. The civic administration has also announced plans to expand the network by launching 25 new clinics by November 2025.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Government Approves ₹11,000 Crore Flood Relief For Farmers Affected By September Heavy...

Maharashtra Government Approves ₹11,000 Crore Flood Relief For Farmers Affected By September Heavy...

Mumbai: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Dowry Harassment, Husband & Family Arrested

Mumbai: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Dowry Harassment, Husband & Family Arrested

Sajid Nadiadwala's Production House Buys 2 Luxury Apartments Worth ₹36.57 Crore In Mumbai’s...

Sajid Nadiadwala's Production House Buys 2 Luxury Apartments Worth ₹36.57 Crore In Mumbai’s...

Filmistan Studio Land To House ₹3,000-Crore Luxury Towers In Mumbai

Filmistan Studio Land To House ₹3,000-Crore Luxury Towers In Mumbai

Mumbai: Kandivali East's UK Iridium Residents File Police Complaint Against Developer Over Water...

Mumbai: Kandivali East's UK Iridium Residents File Police Complaint Against Developer Over Water...