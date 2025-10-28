Thane Municipal Corporation To Pay ‘Aapla Dawakhana’ Staff Using ₹2.89 Crore Bank Guarantee After Contractor Exit | file

Thane: In a move to prevent disruption of primary healthcare services, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to clear the pending salaries of doctors and staff working under the ‘Aapla Dawakhana’ initiative using Rs 2.89 crore from the contractor’s bank guarantee and withheld dues.

Municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao directed the civic health department to utilise these funds after the private operator managing the clinics stopped operations in August, leaving employees unpaid since May.

Deputy municipal commissioner (health) Umesh Birari confirmed that the corporation holds both the bank guarantee and the pending payment amount. “These funds will now be diverted to pay salaries, settle rents, and maintain operations of the clinics,” he said, as quoted by the Times of India.

BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar Slams Civic Body Over Mismanagement

The decision follows growing political and public pressure, with local BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar earlier demanding immediate action against the private contractor for the sudden shutdown. Kelkar highlighted that doctors and healthcare workers had gone through a 'dark Diwali' without salaries for six months, emphasising the need for accountability in public health projects.

TMC Refutes Reports Of Complete Shutdown

Birari, however, clarified that reports of a complete shutdown were misleading. He stated that the civic body would verify the salary records submitted by the company and disburse payments directly to employees for the April–August 2025 period on humanitarian grounds. “The intention is to ensure no disruption in patient care and to safeguard the livelihoods of healthcare professionals,” he said at a press briefing.

Details On Thane's Aapla Dawakhana Project

The Aapla Dawakhana project was initially awarded to a private firm in July 2020 through a tender process, with the responsibility to operate 50 clinics across Thane city. However, the company managed to start only 46. Although its contract was extended until October 31, 2025, the operator abruptly ceased functioning from August 14.

Currently, 43 clinics are functioning under the Union government’s Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir scheme, while 12 continue under the State’s Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana initiative. The civic administration has also announced plans to expand the network by launching 25 new clinics by November 2025.

