Thane’s ‘Aapla Dawakhana’ Project Shuts Down Across 40 Locations; BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar Slams Civic Body Over Mismanagement

Thane's 'Aapla Dawakhana' Project Shuts Down Across 40 Locations; MLA Sanjay Kelkar Slams Civic Body Over Mismanagement

Thane: The ambitious ‘Aapla Dawakhana’ project, launched by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to provide free healthcare to citizens near their homes, has collapsed, with nearly 40 clinics across the city now shut down. Shockingly, many of these closed clinics have been converted into commercial outlets, including one reportedly turned into a saree shop, drawing sharp criticism from BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar.

Thane’s population has reportedly crossed 26 lakh, with over 52 percent residing in slums and chawls. As per health norms, there should be one health centre for every 30,000 to 40,000 residents. However, in Thane, one centre caters to nearly 1.5 lakh people. To ease this burden, the TMC had decided to open 50 ‘Aapla Dawakhana’ clinics across the city, branded as ‘Vandaniya Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana.’ The project was operated by Bengaluru-based firm MedOnGo, which was paid Rs 150 per patient treated.

However, the initiative has now ground to a halt. During a citizen interaction program titled 'Jansevakacha JanSanvad' held at the BJP office in Khopat on Friday, several residents and staff members raised grievances before MLA Sanjay Kelkar. Former employees and nurses of the clinics revealed that the centres were abruptly shut down in August, even though the company’s contract ran until October. Many said they haven’t received salaries for the past six months, leaving them jobless and struggling during the festive season.

Kelkar Warns Of Protest March At TMC

Kelkar demanded immediate intervention from the civic administration. “The company has defaulted on employee salaries and ignored civic directives. The TMC claims to have imposed a Rs 56 lakh penalty on MedOnGo, but the company has not responded. The administration must recover this amount and release the pending salaries of the affected employees. If no action is taken, we will march to the municipal headquarters,” Kelkar warned.

Kelkar Slams Civic Body Over Mismanagement

He also criticised the civic body’s approach, calling it short-sighted and experimental. “The municipal corporation should not function like a laboratory that starts and shuts down projects at will. Citizens need a reliable and strong healthcare system, not symbolic schemes,” he said.

Raising a red flag, Kelkar added, “In several locations, closed clinics have been turned into other businesses, including a saree shop. These spaces risk being permanently lost to private interests if the administration does not act immediately.” The Thane Municipal Corporation is yet to issue an official response regarding the fate of the project or the employees’ pending dues.

