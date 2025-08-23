 MNS Leader Amit Thackeray Demands 10-Day Holiday For Students, Opposes Exams In Ganeshotsav
PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
MNS Leader Amit Thackeray Demands 10-Day Holiday For Students, Opposes Exams In Ganeshotsav | X @amitrthackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray on Saturday claimed that some schools and colleges in the state have scheduled exams during the Ganesh festival and sought the government's intervention to ensure that the 10-day period remains a holiday.

Thackeray also met Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar to press for his demand. The MNS' student wing president said the Maharashtra government has declared Ganeshotsav a state festival.

MNS Leader Amit Thackeray's Statement

"Some private universities, deemed universities and colleges in the state have announced exams during the Ganesh festival. The exam schedule is contradictory to the government's policy. Having an exam during this time means keeping students away from the festival," Thackeray said.

article-image

He said the Ganesh festival, which will be celebrated from August 27 to September 6 this year, is not only a religious event but is also important socially and culturally.

"The MNS' student wing will not allow exams to be held anywhere in the state during this period," Thackeray said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

