MNS Leader Amit Thackeray Demands 10-Day Holiday For Students, Opposes Exams In Ganeshotsav

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray on Saturday claimed that some schools and colleges in the state have scheduled exams during the Ganesh festival and sought the government's intervention to ensure that the 10-day period remains a holiday.

Thackeray also met Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar to press for his demand. The MNS' student wing president said the Maharashtra government has declared Ganeshotsav a state festival.

त्यामुळे गणेशोत्सव काळातील परीक्षा पुढे ढकलण्यासंदर्भात महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण विद्यार्थी सेनेच्या वतीने सांस्कृतिक मंत्री श्री. आशिष शेलार जी यांना निवेदन देण्यात आले. — Amit Thackeray (@amitrthackeray) August 23, 2025

आमची भूमिका ऐकल्यानंतर त्यांनी गांभीर्याने हा विषय समजून घेतला आणि तत्काळ मुख्य सचिवांशी संपर्क साधून आवश्यक ती पावले उचलण्याचे निर्देश दिले. विद्यार्थ्यांच्या हिताचा विचार करून त्यांनी दाखवलेल्या या संवेदनशीलतेबद्दल आम्ही त्यांचे मनःपूर्वक आभार मानतो. — Amit Thackeray (@amitrthackeray) August 23, 2025

MNS Leader Amit Thackeray's Statement

"Some private universities, deemed universities and colleges in the state have announced exams during the Ganesh festival. The exam schedule is contradictory to the government's policy. Having an exam during this time means keeping students away from the festival," Thackeray said.

"No schools and Colleges should have internal tests during Ganeshotsav. It is our festival and students should be able to enjoy it. I have requested the Maharashtra Government to look into it."



- Amit Thackeray.



He said the Ganesh festival, which will be celebrated from August 27 to September 6 this year, is not only a religious event but is also important socially and culturally.

"The MNS' student wing will not allow exams to be held anywhere in the state during this period," Thackeray said.

