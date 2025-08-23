'Pothole Problem Is Because of One Person, Fakenath Minde': Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray Slams Government Over Mumbai Roads | Screengrab|X|@ians_india

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray has strongly criticised the state government over the ongoing pothole issue in Mumbai, directly blaming one individual for the crisis on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Thackeray said, "The pothole problem is because of one person — Fakenath Minde. For the last 2–2.5 years, we have been shouting about it. We exposed his scams, the first of Rs 6,080 crore, the second of Rs 6,000 crore. Both scams you can see, carried out in Mumbai with five contractors. For the past 5–6 years, he has held the Urban Development portfolio, and the BJP supported him..."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Pothole Issue, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray says, "The pothole problem is because of one person — Fakenath Minde. For the last 2–2.5 years, we have been shouting about it. We exposed his scams, the first of ₹6,080 crore, the second of ₹6,000… pic.twitter.com/Fk1dB0fRg9 — IANS (@ians_india) August 23, 2025

Thackeray alleged that despite repeated warnings and exposures, no action was taken, allowing the poor condition of roads to worsen further. According to him, the root cause of Mumbai’s deteriorating road infrastructure lies in these alleged scams under the leadership of the concerned individual.

He also blamed the BJP for backing the individual responsible, stating that political support. The statement comes at a time when Mumbaikars continue to face daily commuting struggles due to pothole-ridden roads, especially during the monsoon season.

Read Also Mumbai Minister Ashish Shelar Gives 72-Hour Deadline To Fix Potholes Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025

Mumbai Minister Ashish Shelar Gives 72-Hour Deadline to Fix Potholes Ahead of Ganeshotsav 2025

In other news, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar has stepped in to address the city’s worsening pothole problem, issuing a 72-hour deadline to civic officials to repair damaged roads ahead of Ganeshotsav 2025.

Heavy Rains Deepen the Pothole Problem

Taking swift action, Shelar raised concerns about potholes on key bridges in Vakola, Vikhroli, and Goregaon, directing the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to carry out immediate repairs. He warned that if MSRDC fails to act, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) will step in and handle the repairs themselves.

“All pending roadworks must now be completed on a war footing, with a clear objective of making Mumbai pothole-free before Ganesh Chaturthi,” Shelar stated. He also emphasised the need to install speed breakers and rumblers on newly constructed roads, especially near schools, colleges, and busy junctions, to enhance public safety during the upcoming festive season.