'Don't Vote For Those Who Put Up Too Many,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Illegal Political Banners

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday that those politicians who work do not need to put up banners, and asked people not to vote for those who install too many illegal posters.

He was speaking at an event in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune to honour sanitation workers.

Expressing his displeasure over illegal political hoardings in the city, he said, "On the hoardings, 'Devabhau's' (CM Devendra Fadnavis) photo is on one side, Ajit Pawar's is on the other, but the photo of the person who put them up is far bigger than ours." "I have given orders in Baramati (his home turf). No illegal hoardings will be installed. Those who work do not need banners," said Pawar, who is the guardian minister of Pune district, urging people not to vote for those who put up too many illegal banners.

During the programme, the deputy CM, who also heads the NCP, felicitated sanitation workers.

"Do take care of sanitation workers. They must be given proper homes and facilities. If anyone is still manually cleaning human waste, inform us immediately. We will suspend the officials concerned.

"Every day, 1,400 tonnes of garbage are generated in Pimpri-Chinchwad city... The state government is encouraging electric vehicles, but the real question is, once the batteries in these vehicles are used, how will we dispose of them? It's going to be a major concern," he said.

He also congratulated Shravani Tonge (15), who recently became the first student from local civic schools to get a full scholarship from the Robert Bosch College, a prestigious institute under the United World Colleges network, in Germany for a two-year diploma course.

"After the results are out, it seems boys are still lagging behind girls. However, I would like to congratulate them all," he said.

Commenting on the new guidelines for government officials going on foreign visits, the deputy CM said, "We have study tours for which many individuals from political parties also travel. I don't know how much study is done there, but the 'tour' definitely takes place. From now on, if administrative officers are going abroad, approval from the state government will be mandatory." He said officials must now submit a detailed application outlining the purpose of their foreign trips, whether for study tours or training, he said.

Pawar also spoke about the traffic problem in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

"We need to solve the traffic congestion in Hinjewadi and Chakan. Many citizens in these areas get stuck in jams two to three times daily. They are getting frustrated," he added.

