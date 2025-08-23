 Navi Mumbai Hit-And-Run: 27-Year-Old Man Killed By Speeding Truck In Nerul’s TTC Industrial Area; Case Registered Against Driver
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Hit-And-Run: 27-Year-Old Man Killed By Speeding Truck In Nerul’s TTC Industrial Area; Case Registered Against Driver

Navi Mumbai Hit-And-Run: 27-Year-Old Man Killed By Speeding Truck In Nerul’s TTC Industrial Area; Case Registered Against Driver

A case of hit-and-run has been registered with Turbhe Police after a 27-year-old youth was killed in a road accident at Nerul’s TTC Industrial Area on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Raheel Atik Rahman Karvelkar, a resident of Kausa in Mumbra.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Activa rider killed in hit-and-run by speeding truck at Nerul’s TTC Industrial Area | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A case of hit-and-run has been registered with Turbhe Police after a 27-year-old youth was killed in a road accident at Nerul’s TTC Industrial Area on Friday morning.

Accident Near Industrial Area Petrol Pump

The deceased has been identified as Raheel Atik Rahman Karvelkar, a resident of Kausa in Mumbra. Police said he was riding his Activa scooter near Elixir Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd. and a CNG petrol pump around 11 a.m. when a speeding truck hit him.

Truck Identified Through CCTV Footage

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Action Against Illegal Slaughterhouses In Sangli, Calls For Constant Monitoring
Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Action Against Illegal Slaughterhouses In Sangli, Calls For Constant Monitoring
2 Fatal Road Accidents In Kalyan & Bhiwandi Claim 2 Lives In 3 Days
2 Fatal Road Accidents In Kalyan & Bhiwandi Claim 2 Lives In 3 Days
Mumbai News: Special NDPS Court Sentences Drug Offender To 15 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Possessing 110 Grams Mephedrone Worth ₹16.5 Lakh
Mumbai News: Special NDPS Court Sentences Drug Offender To 15 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Possessing 110 Grams Mephedrone Worth ₹16.5 Lakh
'Don't Vote For Those Who Put Up Too Many,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Illegal Political Banners
'Don't Vote For Those Who Put Up Too Many,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Illegal Political Banners

According to police, the eye witnesses could describe the trailer as having a white cabin and an orange container. The vehicle that was going towards Gujarat, was later identified with the help of CCTV footage and the owner of the trailer was contacted with the help of the registered number of the trailer, said the police.

Victim Was Heading for Job Interview

Police confirmed that the deceased man, Karvelkar, was on his way to attend a job interview. "He died of a severe head injury, on the spot. The driver fled without stopping or informing us and we have booked him," said the officer from Turbhe MIDC police station.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Lady Doctor Killed, Another Critically Injured After Speeding...
article-image

Driver Booked Under BNS and Motor Vehicle Act

Police have booked the driver under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash and negligent driving), and 125(B) (endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections of Motor Vehicle Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Action Against Illegal Slaughterhouses In Sangli, Calls...

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Action Against Illegal Slaughterhouses In Sangli, Calls...

2 Fatal Road Accidents In Kalyan & Bhiwandi Claim 2 Lives In 3 Days

2 Fatal Road Accidents In Kalyan & Bhiwandi Claim 2 Lives In 3 Days

Mumbai News: Special NDPS Court Sentences Drug Offender To 15 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For...

Mumbai News: Special NDPS Court Sentences Drug Offender To 15 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For...

'Don't Vote For Those Who Put Up Too Many,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Illegal Political...

'Don't Vote For Those Who Put Up Too Many,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Illegal Political...

Mumbai: Amboli Police Register Case Against Zainab Khan Over Fake Death Post About Actor Raza Murad

Mumbai: Amboli Police Register Case Against Zainab Khan Over Fake Death Post About Actor Raza Murad