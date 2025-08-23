Navi Mumbai Hit-And-Run: 27-Year-Old Man Killed By Speeding Truck In Nerul’s TTC Industrial Area; Case Registered Against Driver

Activa rider killed in hit-and-run by speeding truck at Nerul’s TTC Industrial Area | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A case of hit-and-run has been registered with Turbhe Police after a 27-year-old youth was killed in a road accident at Nerul’s TTC Industrial Area on Friday morning.

Accident Near Industrial Area Petrol Pump

The deceased has been identified as Raheel Atik Rahman Karvelkar, a resident of Kausa in Mumbra. Police said he was riding his Activa scooter near Elixir Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd. and a CNG petrol pump around 11 a.m. when a speeding truck hit him.

Truck Identified Through CCTV Footage

According to police, the eye witnesses could describe the trailer as having a white cabin and an orange container. The vehicle that was going towards Gujarat, was later identified with the help of CCTV footage and the owner of the trailer was contacted with the help of the registered number of the trailer, said the police.

Victim Was Heading for Job Interview

Police confirmed that the deceased man, Karvelkar, was on his way to attend a job interview. "He died of a severe head injury, on the spot. The driver fled without stopping or informing us and we have booked him," said the officer from Turbhe MIDC police station.

Also Watch:

Driver Booked Under BNS and Motor Vehicle Act

Police have booked the driver under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash and negligent driving), and 125(B) (endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections of Motor Vehicle Act.