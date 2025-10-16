Mumbai: 58-Year-Old Ex-Police Official & Wife Get Jail Term In 2010 Caste Insult Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The special court for cases registered under the SC and ST Act has convicted a 58-year-old man who retired from the police department and his wife for intentionally insulting the complainant over his caste 15 years ago.

The complainant was the chairman of the housing society in 2010, while the accused and his wife were members, with both parties differing on the society’s redevelopment. The special court has sentenced Gajendra Kadam, 58, and his wife Shraddha Kadam, 54, to six months' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5000. They were granted bail to appeal against the verdict. As per the prosecution’s case, the complainant had claimed that the incident took place on February 14, 2010, during a society meeting.

The case was registered on April 30, 2010. The accused and the complainant were residents of Kranti Sahakari Gruhnirman Society, with 104 members at the time of lodging the case. It was claimed that the society was formed under the World Bank Scheme for the rehabilitation of the slum area and the dwellers. Out of all the houses, 36 rooms of the said society were dilapidated and were declared dangerous, in which Kadam’s house fell. It was claimed that Kadam had brought one developer and started the survey for redevelopment.

The other members objected, and Kadam allegedly threatened them, saying he works in the police department and was posted at Mantralaya. The society refused to cooperate with Kadam. On the day of the incident, Kadam barged into the room during a meeting and began abusing the complainant. The prosecution examined the complainant and another eyewitness. It accepted the prosecution case and held the couple guilty.

