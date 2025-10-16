 Mumbai: 58-Year-Old Ex-Police Official & Wife Get Jail Term In 2010 Caste Insult Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 58-Year-Old Ex-Police Official & Wife Get Jail Term In 2010 Caste Insult Case

Mumbai: 58-Year-Old Ex-Police Official & Wife Get Jail Term In 2010 Caste Insult Case

A Mumbai special court convicted retired police officer Gajendra Kadam (58) and his wife Shraddha Kadam (54) for caste-based insult against a housing society chairman during a 2010 dispute over redevelopment. They were sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine, granted bail to appeal, with the court accepting witness testimonies and prosecution’s case.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 10:58 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 58-Year-Old Ex-Police Official & Wife Get Jail Term In 2010 Caste Insult Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The special court for cases registered under the SC and ST Act has convicted a 58-year-old man who retired from the police department and his wife for intentionally insulting the complainant over his caste 15 years ago.

The complainant was the chairman of the housing society in 2010, while the accused and his wife were members, with both parties differing on the society’s redevelopment. The special court has sentenced Gajendra Kadam, 58, and his wife Shraddha Kadam, 54, to six months' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5000. They were granted bail to appeal against the verdict. As per the prosecution’s case, the complainant had claimed that the incident took place on February 14, 2010, during a society meeting.

Read Also
Real Life Rancho!: Mumbai Man Helps Woman Deliver Baby On Ram Mandir Railway Station Platform, Wins...
article-image

The case was registered on April 30, 2010. The accused and the complainant were residents of Kranti Sahakari Gruhnirman Society, with 104 members at the time of lodging the case. It was claimed that the society was formed under the World Bank Scheme for the rehabilitation of the slum area and the dwellers. Out of all the houses, 36 rooms of the said society were dilapidated and were declared dangerous, in which Kadam’s house fell. It was claimed that Kadam had brought one developer and started the survey for redevelopment.

The other members objected, and Kadam allegedly threatened them, saying he works in the police department and was posted at Mantralaya. The society refused to cooperate with Kadam. On the day of the incident, Kadam barged into the room during a meeting and began abusing the complainant. The prosecution examined the complainant and another eyewitness. It accepted the prosecution case and held the couple guilty.

FPJ Shorts
What Is Muhurat Trading, Know- How Is It Different From Daily Market Trading?
What Is Muhurat Trading, Know- How Is It Different From Daily Market Trading?
Maharashtra: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets Farmers Opposing Greenfield International Airport At Purandar, Assures Support
Maharashtra: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets Farmers Opposing Greenfield International Airport At Purandar, Assures Support
'Priority To Safeguard Interest Of Indian Consumer': Centre On Donald Trump's Russian Oil Purchase Claim
'Priority To Safeguard Interest Of Indian Consumer': Centre On Donald Trump's Russian Oil Purchase Claim
Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Enters 5th Day; School Buses, Ambulances Stranded Amid Chaos
Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Enters 5th Day; School Buses, Ambulances Stranded Amid Chaos

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Enters 5th Day; School Buses, Ambulances Stranded Amid Chaos

Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Enters 5th Day; School Buses, Ambulances Stranded Amid Chaos

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Visits Sweden To Strengthen Maritime & Green Technology Ties

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Visits Sweden To Strengthen Maritime & Green Technology Ties

Mumbai: 58-Year-Old Ex-Police Official & Wife Get Jail Term In 2010 Caste Insult Case

Mumbai: 58-Year-Old Ex-Police Official & Wife Get Jail Term In 2010 Caste Insult Case

Maharashtra Govt Seeks List Of Vacant Land To Build Sports Facilities For Children & Youth

Maharashtra Govt Seeks List Of Vacant Land To Build Sports Facilities For Children & Youth

Real Life Rancho!: Mumbai Man Helps Woman Deliver Baby On Ram Mandir Railway Station Platform, Wins...

Real Life Rancho!: Mumbai Man Helps Woman Deliver Baby On Ram Mandir Railway Station Platform, Wins...