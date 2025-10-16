 Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Visits Sweden To Strengthen Maritime & Green Technology Ties
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Visits Sweden To Strengthen Maritime & Green Technology Ties

Maharashtra’s Minister Nitesh Rane is visiting Sweden ahead of India Maritime Week to discuss investment, technology, and employment opportunities in maritime and green energy sectors. Meetings with companies like Echandia and Einride aim to establish manufacturing units and research centers in Maharashtra, boosting international collaboration and jobs.

Kalpesh Mhamunkar Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
Mumbai: In view of the upcoming ‘India Maritime Week’ scheduled to be held in Mumbai during the last week of October, Maharashtra’s Minister for Ports, Fisheries and Port Development Nitesh Rane is currently on an official visit to Sweden.

During this visit, the Minister held significant discussions with leading companies in the marine technology and green energy sectors, focusing on investment, technology collaboration, and employment generation.

As part of his visit, Minister Rane met with senior executives of Echandia (a leading company in maritime battery manufacturing) and Einride (a global leader in supply chain and autonomous transport technology). The meetings focused on establishing advanced manufacturing projects and research facilities in Maharashtra.

Minister Rane invited these companies to set up manufacturing units and technology centers in Maharashtra, assuring them of full support under the State Government’s ‘Make in Maharashtra’ and ‘Green Industries’ policies.

These interactions are expected to boost new employment opportunities, investment in green technologies, and international maritime collaboration in Maharashtra.

Expressing optimism, Minister Rane stated that there is tremendous interest in Maharashtra within Sweden’s maritime industry, and this visit will pave the way for new partnerships between Maharashtra and European maritime enterprises.

During the meetings, Mr. Ambar Ayade, Chief Executive Officer of Grameen Enhancers Group and member of FDI (ECA), was also present.

