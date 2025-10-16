Nashik Police Seize Mephedrone Worth ₹5.82 Lakh, Arrest Three Accused In Malegaon Town

Police have arrested three persons after seizing mephedrone (MD) drug valued at Rs 5.82 lakh from their possession in Malegaon town of Maharashtra's Nashik district. | Representational Image

Nashik: Police have arrested three persons after seizing mephedrone (MD) drug valued at Rs 5.82 lakh from their possession in Malegaon town of Maharashtra's Nashik district, officials said.

Malegaon Police Bust Drug Peddling, Seize 194 gm Contraband

Acting on a tip-off about drug peddling, a special squad of the police conducted a raid in Malegaon's Hirapur Maidan area on Tuesday and found three persons possessing 194 gm of the contraband with the motive to sell it, an official said.

They had obtained the drug from a man who is at large, the official said.

Three Drug Peddlers Arrested in Malegaon, Booked Under NDPS Act

The police arrested the three accused, identified as Ansari Istiaq Mukhtar Ahmed (25), Jalal Ahmed Mohammed Haneef Shiekh (32) and Mosin Khan Jainulabdin Pathan (37), and booked them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

Search was on for the fourth accused, the police added.

