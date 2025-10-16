Mumbai News: MMRDA Assures Legal Compliance And Green Measures For Chheda Nagar–Thane Elevated Corridor Amid Tree-Cutting Concerns

MMRDA assures eco-friendly measures and legal compliance for the Chheda Nagar–Thane elevated corridor project | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The MMRDA has clarified will be constructing the elevated corridor from Chheda Nagar in Chembur to Thane by fully complying with all legal requirements. A controversy has arisen about the proposed move to cut over 700 Pink Trumpet trees for the project.

The MMRDA said the project is a "vital public infrastructure initiative aimed to resolve one of the most severe traffic bottlenecks....." The project will significantly reduce congestion, cut travel time by up to 40% and lower fuel consumption and vehicular emissions, directly contributing to improved air quality and environmental sustainability.

Environmental Measures Implemented

Spokesperson for MMRDA said the organisation ``is fully committed to ensure ecologically sustainable development" . The following measures have been implemented:

1. Strict compliance with statutory permissions — No tree cutting or transplantation is being undertaken without prior approval from the Tree Authority following joint verification.

2. Design realignments to save trees— During final alignment design, special care was taken to minimize tree impact. For instance, in the Vikhroli–Ghatkopar stretch, the alignment was shifted from the service road to the central median, resulting in saving of 127 Pink Trumpet Trees.

3. Verified tree inventory — Joint surveys with BMC Garden Department confirmed a total of 1,655 trees identified along the alignment, out of which:

• 949 trees will be retained in place,

• 386 trees will be transplanted, and

• 320 trees will be cut only where technically unavoidable.

Against these, 4,175 new trees will be planted as compensatory plantation.

4. Scientific transplantation plan — The transplantation of eligible trees is being carried out under expert supervision with measures such as root-ball preservation, soil conditioning and aftercare to ensure survival.

Commitment to Balanced Development

MMRDA has reiterates its commitment to balancing urban mobility with environmental protection. The project has been designed to preserve green heritage, while enhancing connectivity, reducing pollution, and improving quality of life for citizens.

All statutory clearances have been and are being obtained transparently, and all actions are being undertaken in close coordination with the BMC Garden Department and Tree Authority.

The spokesperson emphasised that "MMRDA remains dedicated to implementing the project in a manner that upholds the highest environmental standards while delivering critical mobility improvements for Mumbai."

