Maharashtra Govt Announces Diwali Bonus For Film, Theatre & Cultural Corporation Employees

Ashish Shelar | X - @ShelarAshish

Mumbai: State Minister for Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar, announced on Thursday that regular, contractual and outsourced officers and employees working with the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation will receive ex-gratia and incentive financial assistance on the occasion of Diwali.

Minister Adv. Shelar had issued directions to the Corporation’s Managing Director, Mrs. Swati Mhase Patil, regarding this decision. Acting promptly, Mrs. Mhase Patil instructed the administration to take immediate steps to implement it. Accordingly, the officials and employees will receive Rs 16,800 as ex-gratia and Rs 30,000 as Diwali allowance, while contractual and outsourced employees will receive Rs 15,000 each. Additionally, employees working at ND Studios under the Corporation will receive Rs 5,000 each as Diwali gift.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The decision has created a cheerful atmosphere among all officers and employees, who have expressed their gratitude.

Regular, contractual, and outsourced employees play a vital role in the business growth and overall functioning of the Corporation. Hence, in recognition of their contribution, the government has decided to sanction ex-gratia and incentive assistance as a Diwali gesture.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/