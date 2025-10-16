Mumbai News: BMC To Spend ₹300 Crore On Diwali Bonus

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee will get a Diwali bonus of Rs 31,000 this year, the civic adminstration announced on Thursday. This includes officers, staff and teachers from municipal and aided schools. "The total amount the corporation will spend on Diwali bonus is around Rs 300 crore," said the Municipal Mazdoor Union.

The BMC has 85,000 permanent employees who will get the Diwali bonus of Rs 31,000, and around 25,000 are contractual workers, who will get bonus depending upon the posts and departments, which ranges from Rs 11,000 to 15,000.

The union had initially demanded Diwali bonus of Rs 50,000. The union leaders had negotiation meetings with the BMC commissioner after which Rs 31,000 was decided. Last Diwali, the BMC employee had recieved the bonus of Rs 29,000.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/