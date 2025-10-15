'Aap Bonus Mein Mile Humein': Paparazzi's Hilarious Reply To Jasprit Bumrah Viral As Team India Star Spotted At Mumbai Airport After IND vs WI Test Series; Video

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket (R). | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Team India speedster Jasprit Bumrah was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport as he returned from Delhi following the two-Test series win over the West Indies. With the 31-year-old spotted at the airport, the paparazzi were following him around as one of them said, 'Aap bonus mein mile humein, Diwali ke.'

Although Bumrah had a light workload in the opening Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, it was reasonably heavy in the second as the hosts enforced the follow-on after taking a 270-run lead. The star cricketer 31.5 overs across two innings for his four wickets in the game as Team India overcame a gritty West Indian side by seven wickets to seal the series.

Watch the below video as Bumrah said:

"Arre bhaiya kisi aur ke liye aayo ho, aare honge dekhlo.” [Oh brother, maybe you've come for someone else. They might be here, have a look].

In response, the paparazzi hilariously remarked:

"Aap bonus mein mile humein, Diwali ke." (You've come as a bonus for us on account of Diwali.)

Jasprit Bumrah rested from the ODI leg of Australia tour

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad-born cricketer has been rested from the ODI leg of the upcoming tour of Australia. However, he has been picked for the T20I series that begins on October 29 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The right-arm speedster was part of the T20I squad that won the Asia Cup 2025 title comprehensively. The Men in Blue will be looking to build on the momentum of the same as the T20 World Cup 2026 looms next year.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team hasn't lost a bilateral T20I series since winning the World Cup last year. While Australia have a good T20I side, they must bring their A game in the T20I series to beat the tourists.